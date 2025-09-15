Wife Alleges Delay In Aid After BMW Hits Couple: 'Urged Driver To Go To Nearby Hospital'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWife Alleges Delay In Aid After BMW Hits Couple: 'Urged Driver To Go To Nearby Hospital'

A speeding BMW hit Navjot Singh and wife Sandeep Kaur near Dhaula Kuan, killing him and injuring her. Kaur says the driver ignored pleas to take them to the nearest hospital, sparking police probe.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sunday witnessed a horrific accident near the Dhaula Kuan Metro station, where Navjot Singh and his wife, Sandeep Kaur, were involved in a tragedy when a speeding BMW struck their motorcycle in central Delhi, killing Singh and leaving Kaur seriously injured, according to police reports released Monday.

Singh, 52, a deputy secretary in the Ministry of Finance, and Kaur had visited Bangla Sahib Gurdwara on Sunday morning and later lunched at Karnataka Bhavan in RK Puram. As they rode home to Pratap Nagar, a BMW allegedly driven by Gaganpreet collided with their bike, police said. Singh sustained severe head and facial injuries, while Kaur suffered multiple fractures and required 14 stitches to her head.

Allegations of Delayed Medical Care

Kaur, a teacher, told investigators that despite her pleas to take them to the nearest hospital, Gaganpreet transported the couple to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, approximately 19 kilometers from the accident site. Police sources reported that the facility is co-owned by Gaganpreet’s father.

“I kept requesting her to take us to a nearby hospital. My husband was unconscious and needed urgent medical attention, but she drove us to a small hospital far away,” Kaur stated in her complaint, which led to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR).

Charges and Investigation

Authorities have charged Gaganpreet and her husband, Parikshit, with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and destruction of evidence. The pair, residents of Gurugram and involved in the leather goods business, sustained minor injuries in the crash, officials said.

Kaur also noted that the BMW, bearing a VIP registration number, was traveling at such high speed that it overturned after colliding with their motorcycle. She added that she was wearing a helmet, while Singh was wearing a turban at the time of the crash.

Delhi police are continuing their investigation into the incident, including why the victims were not taken to a closer hospital for immediate treatment.

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
