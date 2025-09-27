Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail

Gaganpreet Kaur, accused of causing a fatal car crash in Delhi that killed a finance ministry official, was granted bail by the Patiala House Court .

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Gaganpreet Kaur, the accused in the Delhi BMW car crash case that killed a finance ministry official, was granted bail by the Patiala House Court on Saturday. 

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 04:28 PM (IST)
Gaganpreet Kaur Delhi BMW Car Accident
