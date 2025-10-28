Delhi BJP MLA Slips And Falls Into Yamuna While Filming Reel: Video

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi BJP MLA Slips And Falls Into Yamuna While Filming Reel: Video

Delhi BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi slipped into the Yamuna while filming a reel. The incident intensified the ongoing AAP-BJP feud over the river's condition during Chhath Puja.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A video of Delhi BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi slipping into the Yamuna River while trying to film a reel showcasing its “cleanliness” has gone viral during the ongoing Chhath Puja celebrations in the city.

The 19-second clip shows the Patparganj legislator holding two bottles and announcing, “paani pike dikhani hai” (should drink the water and show), moments before losing his balance.

As Negi shifts from a kneeling position, he suddenly slips and tumbles into the water. A man nearby rushes to help but struggles to pull him out. Negi finally manages to grab onto a wooden structure and pulls himself up, drenched but unharmed.

AAP Takes Dig Over BJP Leader's Fall

Soon after the video surfaced, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha shared it on X, taking a jibe at Negi and the BJP, slamming them for allegedly lying over the pollution in the river.

“Making empty promises has become a profession for BJP leaders of the national capital. He has even surpassed the peak of lies. Perhaps, fed up with this politics of lies and pretense, Yamuna Maiyya has called him to her side herself,” Jha quipped in his post. 

The viral incident adds to an already heated political exchange between AAP and the BJP over the state of the Yamuna during the Chhath Puja festivities, which concluded today.

Ongoing Battle Over Yamuna’s Cleanliness

In recent weeks, leaders from both parties have accused each other of misleading the public about the river’s condition. AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj recently dared Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Parvesh Verma to drink a litre of Yamuna water if they believed it was truly clean.

“The chemical that was sprayed by the previous Delhi government is being sprayed by the current government. If Rekha Gupta says the Yamuna is clean, I ask her and Parvesh Verma to come and drink a litre of Yamuna water. I will then be convinced it's clean,” Bharadwaj said during a press briefing.

The BJP hit back, accusing AAP of wasting over Rs 6,500 crore during its decade-long rule on failed river clean-up projects.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
