Delhi BJP MLA Slips And Falls Into Yamuna While Filming Reel: Video

A video of Delhi BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi slipping into the Yamuna River while trying to film a reel showcasing its “cleanliness” has gone viral during the ongoing Chhath Puja celebrations in the city.

The 19-second clip shows the Patparganj legislator holding two bottles and announcing, “paani pike dikhani hai” (should drink the water and show), moments before losing his balance.

As Negi shifts from a kneeling position, he suddenly slips and tumbles into the water. A man nearby rushes to help but struggles to pull him out. Negi finally manages to grab onto a wooden structure and pulls himself up, drenched but unharmed.

यह हैं भाजपा के विधायक रविंदर नेगी जी —

जिन्होंने झूठ की पराकाष्ठा को भी पार कर दिया है।



जुमलेबाज़ी अब इनका पेशा बन चुका है।

शायद इसी झूठ और दिखावे की राजनीति से तंग आकर यमुना मैया ने खुद इन्हें अपने पास बुला लिया।@Saurabh_MLAgk pic.twitter.com/dwTZcW4QWe — Sanjeev Jha (@Sanjeev_aap) October 26, 2025

AAP Takes Dig Over BJP Leader's Fall

Soon after the video surfaced, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha shared it on X, taking a jibe at Negi and the BJP, slamming them for allegedly lying over the pollution in the river.

“Making empty promises has become a profession for BJP leaders of the national capital. He has even surpassed the peak of lies. Perhaps, fed up with this politics of lies and pretense, Yamuna Maiyya has called him to her side herself,” Jha quipped in his post.

The viral incident adds to an already heated political exchange between AAP and the BJP over the state of the Yamuna during the Chhath Puja festivities, which concluded today.

Ongoing Battle Over Yamuna’s Cleanliness

In recent weeks, leaders from both parties have accused each other of misleading the public about the river’s condition. AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj recently dared Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Parvesh Verma to drink a litre of Yamuna water if they believed it was truly clean.

“The chemical that was sprayed by the previous Delhi government is being sprayed by the current government. If Rekha Gupta says the Yamuna is clean, I ask her and Parvesh Verma to come and drink a litre of Yamuna water. I will then be convinced it's clean,” Bharadwaj said during a press briefing.

The BJP hit back, accusing AAP of wasting over Rs 6,500 crore during its decade-long rule on failed river clean-up projects.