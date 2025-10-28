Will Trump Seek A Third Term In 2028? US President's Reply Is 'Too Cute'

US President Donald Trump has left open the possibility of seeking a third presidential term in 2028, sparking fresh debate over political boundaries set by the US Constitution. He also dismissed the idea of running for the next election as a vice president candidate.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked about former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s recent call for him to run again despite constitutional limits. “I would love to do it. I have the best numbers ever,” Trump said with a smile, before changing the remark with a note of uncertainty, adding that he “hasn’t really thought about” another run.

Trump also rejected the idea of him running as a vice-presidential candidate under another Republican representative. Calling the idea "too cute," Trump said, "the people wouldn’t like that". He added, "I’d be allowed to do that... but I wouldn’t. It wouldn’t be right".

Trump Names 2 Possible Contendors For 2028 Polls

While dismissing the idea for now, Trump hinted at who might carry forward the Republican banner once his tenure ends. He named Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance as strong contenders for the 2028 race.

“We have some really good people,” Trump said, nodding toward Rubio. “We have great people — I don’t need to get into that. One of them is standing right here,” he added, gesturing at Vance.

Praising his vice president, Trump continued, “Obviously, JD is great. The vice president is great. I'm not sure anyone would run against those two.”

Bannon Hints At Trump's 'Plan' To Seek 3rd Term

Bannon, a longtime ally of Trump, recently argued on his podcast that “there is a plan” for the president to seek another term, despite the Constitution’s two-term limit.

His remarks have reignited discussions around Trump’s enduring influence within the Republican Party and the possibility of testing long-standing political norms.

Some Trump supporters reportedly claim that he could return to presidency if a running mate resigned after winning office. However, according to the 12th Amendment of the US Constitution, anyone ineligible for the presidency cannot serve as vice president. The 22nd Amendment explicitly limits presidents to two elected terms.

Trump’s comments came as he landed in Tokyo for the second leg of his Asia tour, following a high-profile visit to Malaysia where he attended the ASEAN Summit. Before departing Kuala Lumpur, he bid farewell to Malaysian officials and citizens, marking the end of his 24-hour stopover.

On Truth Social, Trump shared updates from his trip, writing, “Just leaving Malaysia, a great and very vibrant Country. Signed major Trade and Rare Earth Deals, and yesterday, most importantly, signed the Peace Treaty between Thailand and Cambodia. NO WAR! Millions of lives saved. Such an honor to have gotten this done. Now, off to Japan!!!”.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)