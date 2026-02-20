Delhi BJP Govt Marks One Year: CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Major Announcements

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Delhi completed one year on Friday (February 20). Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Marghat Hanuman Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman on the occasion.

The Chief Minister extended her best wishes for happiness, peace and prosperity for the people of Delhi. She said she prayed for the strength to continue working on the path of public service with “more dedication, humility and determination for public welfare.”

Message On Social Media

Congratulating citizens on the milestone, Rekha Gupta shared a post on social media.

“On the completion of one year of our government, on Friday, I visited the Hanuman Temple in Marghat and received the blessings of Maruti Nandan,” she wrote.

She further added, “I pray to God that He grants us the strength to continue on this unwavering path of service with even greater dedication, humility, and a resolve for public welfare. I wish that all Delhiites may have happiness, peace, and prosperity in their lives.”

Key Schemes Launched

In its first year, the Rekha Gupta government launched several initiatives, including Atal Canteen, Ayushman Bharat and Vaya Vandana Yojana.

However, some promises remain pending. Among them are proposals to increase pensions for the elderly and to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women.