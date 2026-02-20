The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Delhi celebrated the completion of its first year in office on Friday, February 20th.
Delhi BJP Govt Marks One Year: CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Major Announcements
“On the completion of one year of our government, on Friday, I visited the Hanuman Temple in Marghat and received the blessings of Maruti Nandan,” she wrote.
The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Delhi completed one year on Friday (February 20). Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Marghat Hanuman Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman on the occasion.
The Chief Minister extended her best wishes for happiness, peace and prosperity for the people of Delhi. She said she prayed for the strength to continue working on the path of public service with “more dedication, humility and determination for public welfare.”
Message On Social Media
Congratulating citizens on the milestone, Rekha Gupta shared a post on social media.
She further added, “I pray to God that He grants us the strength to continue on this unwavering path of service with even greater dedication, humility, and a resolve for public welfare. I wish that all Delhiites may have happiness, peace, and prosperity in their lives.”
Key Schemes Launched
In its first year, the Rekha Gupta government launched several initiatives, including Atal Canteen, Ayushman Bharat and Vaya Vandana Yojana.
However, some promises remain pending. Among them are proposals to increase pensions for the elderly and to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women.
Frequently Asked Questions
What significant event was celebrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Delhi?
Where did Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visit on the government's anniversary?
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Marghat Hanuman Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman on the occasion of her government's first anniversary.
What did Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wish for the people of Delhi?
She wished for happiness, peace, and prosperity for all Delhiites and prayed for the strength to continue public service with dedication and humility.
Which key schemes were launched by the Rekha Gupta government in its first year?
The government launched key initiatives such as Atal Canteen, Ayushman Bharat, and Vaya Vandana Yojana during its first year.