‘Learn Hindi In A Month Or...’: BJP Councillor’s Warning To African Football Coach Sparks Row

Renu Chaudhary, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor from Patparganj, has triggered a fresh political controversy after a video showing her confronting a foreign football coach went viral on social media. The clip, filmed at a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) park in Mayur Vihar, east Delhi, shows Chaudhary warning the coach to learn Hindi within a month or face the possibility of losing access to the public park where he trains children.

The video was uploaded on Chaudhary’s own social media account on Saturday and quickly gained traction, drawing sharp reactions online. In the footage, she identifies the man as an “African” coach and questions why he has not learned Hindi despite working in India for years.

“You are earning here, so you should also learn Hindi,” she is heard saying in the clip. She also raises concerns over the park’s operating hours, insisting that it should shut by 8 p.m. and not remain open late into the night.

Video Goes Viral, Coach Remains Untraceable

The confrontation appears to have taken place at a park that the coach has reportedly been using for football coaching sessions for children for a long time. However, attempts by Hindustan Times to locate or contact the coach were unsuccessful. Inquiries made with the police, MCD officials, and local residents’ welfare associations did not yield any information about his whereabouts.

As the clip spread across platforms, many users criticised Chaudhary’s remarks, accusing her of targeting a foreign national and displaying xenophobic behaviour. The video also reignited broader debates around language, inclusion, and the treatment of foreigners working at the grassroots level in India.

Opposition Slams Remarks, Warns Of Image Damage

Political reactions soon followed. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti condemned the councillor’s comments in a post on X, calling them degrading and cautioning that such conduct could harm India’s international image. The opposition framed the episode as an example of intolerance and misuse of authority, especially in a public space meant for community activities.

Councillor Defends Herself, Cites Administrative Issues

Responding to the backlash, Chaudhary issued a clarification, asserting that her remarks were not meant as a threat. She said the intent was to improve communication between foreign coaches and municipal staff, noting that most MCD employees do not understand English, which has allegedly led to repeated misunderstandings.

Chaudhary also pointed to long-standing complaints from local residents about the park’s functioning. According to her, inspections found that the park often remained open until 11 p.m., even though rules mandate closure by 8 p.m. She claimed residents had flagged issues related to cleanliness and alleged misuse of the facility by outsiders claiming to run football coaching sessions.

The BJP councillor further stated that the coach had been warned about these issues eight months ago. At that time, she said she had encouraged him to learn Hindi and even offered to help arrange a tutor. Reiterating her position, Chaudhary maintained that the language issue was linked to coordination with authorities and not intended as intimidation.