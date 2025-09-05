Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s return from New Delhi on Friday morning faced an unexpected disruption when his Air India flight was diverted to Kolkata due to heavy rainfall and poor visibility in Bhubaneswar. The incident caused brief operational delays at Biju Patnaik International Airport and highlighted the challenges posed by inclement weather in the region. Despite the disruption, the flight landed safely after refueling in Kolkata, ensuring the safety of the Chief Minister and all the other passengers on board.

Flight AI-473 Diverted For Safety Reasons

The Air India flight AI-473, carrying Chief Minister Majhi, departed from New Delhi and was scheduled to touch down at Bhubaneswar around 9:40 am. However, as the plane approached Biju Patnaik International Airport, worsening weather conditions made landing unsafe. Acting swiftly, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. The flight was refueled in Kolkata before resuming its journey, finally landing safely in Bhubaneswar at 12:59 pm.

Air India confirmed that passenger and crew safety is always their top priority. “Flight AI-473, while nearing its destination, was instructed by air traffic control to divert to Kolkata due to unfavorable weather conditions in Bhubaneswar. The aircraft refueled in Kolkata before continuing to Bhubaneswar, landing at 12:59 hrs. Safety remains our utmost concern,” said an airline spokesperson.

Airport Operations And Passenger Impact

Biju Patnaik International Airport officials noted that the morning rainfall temporarily disrupted operations, causing delays for several flights apart from the Chief Minister’s journey. Authorities ensured smooth handling of all affected flights and passengers. Chief Minister Majhi, who had concluded a five-day official tour in Delhi, continued his journey without further inconvenience after the timely diversion, highlighting the importance of precautionary measures during extreme weather events.