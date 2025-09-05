Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Police Nab Private Airline Pilot For Filming Women With Hidden Camera

Delhi Police Nab Private Airline Pilot For Filming Women With Hidden Camera

A 31-year-old pilot in Delhi was caught filming women with a concealed lighter camera. Authorities have recovered the device and lodged charges under BNS sections 77/78.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a disturbing revelation, Delhi Police arrested a private airline pilot for allegedly recording obscene videos of women using a concealed spy camera. The device, reportedly hidden inside a lighter, was discovered in his possession during the investigation.

The accused has been identified as Mohit Priyadarshi, 31, a resident of the Civil Lines area in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. His arrest followed a complaint lodged by a woman on August 30, who claimed that the pilot attempted to film her without consent.

According to the complainant, the incident occurred around 10:20 PM at Shani Bazar in Kishangarh Village. She noticed a man trying to record objectionable content using a device resembling a lighter. The shocking allegation prompted the police to register a case under Sections 77 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Delhi Police immediately launched an investigation, examining CCTV footage from the area and circulating the suspect’s photograph. With the support of local intelligence, authorities were able to track down and apprehend Priyadarshi.

During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the crime, revealing that he is unmarried and had been recording such videos to satisfy personal gratification. The hidden spy camera used in the act was recovered by the police as evidence.

A Delhi Police spokesperson confirmed, “On the night of August 30, the complainant noticed the accused attempting to record her at Shani Bazar without consent. Following the registration of a case under Sections 77/78 BNS at PS Kishangarh, CCTV footage and local intelligence helped identify and apprehend the suspect. He has admitted his involvement and the motive behind his actions.”

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
