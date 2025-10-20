Delhi woke up to a toxic Diwali morning on Sunday, as the air quality index (AQI) in the city plummeted into the "severe" category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Anand Vihar station in the city recorded an AQI of 414 at 8 AM, indicating hazardous levels of pollution that pose serious health risks to residents.

The air quality deteriorated even after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed stage II of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP II) in the Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening as the air quality turned ‘very poor’ on Diwali eve.

The move came after the Sub-Committee on GRAP on Saturday reviewed the worsening pollution levels and forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), which warned of further deterioration in the coming days.

"The AQI of Delhi has shown an increasing trend since morning and has been recorded as 296 at 4 pm and 302 at 7 pm," the CAQM said, directing authorities to implement all Stage II measures with immediate effect. Stage I actions were already in force since October 14.

Visuals from Akshardham temple as GRAP-2 invoked in Delhi.



The Air Quality Index (AQI) around Akshardham was recorded at 411, in the 'Severe' category, in Delhi this morning as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of Delhi’s 38 monitoring stations, 24 recorded “very poor” air quality on Sunday night, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). By Diwali morning, the AQI slipped further, with Anand Vihar recording the most toxic air in the city, with an AQI of 414 in the “severe” category.



Here's the area-wise AQI:



Alipur: 319- Very Poor

Anand Vihar: 414- Severe

Ashok Vihar: 389- Very Poor

Aya Nagar: 305- Very Poor

Bawana: 368- Very Poor

Burari: 317- Very Poor

CRRI Mathura Road: 361- Very Poor

Chandni Chowk: 337- Very Poor

DTU: 198- Moderate

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range: 357- Very Poor

Dwarka, Sector 8: 354- Very Poor

IGI Airport (T3): 297- Poor

IHBAS: 327- Very Poor

ITO: 351- Very Poor

Jahangirpuri: 387- Very Poor

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 355- Very Poor

Lodhi Road: 258- Poor

Major Dhyan Chand Stadium: 336- Very Poor

Mandir Marg: 344- Very Poor

Mundka: 303- Very Poor

NSIT Dwarka: 367- Very Poor