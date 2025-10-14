Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi’s clean air streak appears to be nearing its end as the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) forecasts that the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) will slip into the “poor” category later this week.

On Monday, the national capital recorded a “moderate” AQI of 159 at 11:50 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The air quality is projected to worsen further as Diwali approaches.

First Signs of Deterioration

Earlier today, the first instance of “poor” air quality was also reported around 10:30 AM as per CPCB data. This is the first such incident in the capital since June 11, when Delhi last registered an AQI of 245. The EWS bulletin released on Monday stated, “Delhi’s air quality is very likely to be in the ‘poor’ category from October 14 till October 16. The outlook for the subsequent six days shows the air quality is likely to be between the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ category.”

CPCB data showed that Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 189 at 4 PM on Monday, up from 167 (moderate) on Sunday, indicating a steady rise in pollution levels.

Smog Season Returns

According to CPCB data, Delhi enjoyed 124 consecutive days of cleaner air, including 77 days in the “satisfactory” range and 47 days in the “moderate” category, since June 11. However, with the withdrawal of the monsoon, declining temperatures, and the onset of stubble burning and festive emissions, the familiar smog season is making a comeback.

The CPCB classifies air quality as “good” when the AQI is between 0-50, “satisfactory” between 51-100, “moderate” from 101-200, “poor” from 201-300, “very poor” from 301-400, and “severe” from 401-500.

Weather and Wind Conditions

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology) at Skymet, said that wind speed had decreased, fluctuating between 6–10 km/hr through Monday. “Wind direction is westerly to northwesterly, and there will be marginal stubble intrusion. We don’t expect significant change in weather, with similar wind direction and low wind speed to persist,” Palawat told Hindustan Times.

What Is The Major Contributor?

Data from the Decision Support System (DSS), which estimates pollution sources contributing to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels, showed that stubble burning accounted for 0.62 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 concentration on Monday, up from 0.24 per cent the previous day. Officials said stubble burning is not yet the primary driver behind the recent pollution spike.

Southern Ridge To Be A Reserved Forest

In a related development, the Delhi government announced that a 41-kilometre stretch of the Southern Ridge will be declared a “Reserved Forest” to expand the city’s green cover and improve air quality.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on X that the move marks a crucial step in protecting Delhi from pollution and strengthening its environmental balance.