HomeNewsWorldPakistan PM Sharif Hails Trump For Halting India-Pakistan War, Nominates Him For Nobel Peace Prize

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif hails Trump for stopping India-Pakistan war and nominates him for Nobel Peace Prize at Gaza Peace Summit.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 09:04 AM (IST)
In a remarkable moment at the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lavished praise on former US President Donald Trump, crediting him with averting a potential India-Pakistan nuclear conflict. Sharif called Trump “a man of peace” and formally endorsed him for the Nobel Peace Prize, highlighting his role in mediating global conflicts.

The exchange occurred unexpectedly when Trump, addressing world leaders, invited Sharif to speak. “Do you want to say something?” Trump asked, urging the Pakistani leader to share his recent remarks. Sharif spoke for over five minutes, commending Trump’s “relentless efforts to prevent wars and foster peace.”

Sharif Hails Trump's Diplomatic Intervention

 
 
 
 
 
Addressing the international audience, Sharif described Trump’s contributions as historic. “Today is one of the greatest days in contemporary history because peace has been achieved after untiring efforts led by President Trump,” Sharif said. He credited Trump with averting a nuclear escalation between India and Pakistan, adding that without his intervention, the conflict could have spiraled into unimaginable devastation.

Sharif formally nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, calling him “the most genuine and most wonderful candidate” and praising the teamwork behind the diplomatic efforts. He also recognized Trump’s role in mediating the Gaza situation alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, suggesting history will remember their contributions “in golden words.”

Trump Responds With Humour, Endorses India-Pakistan Peace

Trump, taking the podium again, responded with his trademark humour. “Wow! I didn’t expect that. Let’s go home, there’s nothing more I have to say. Goodbye everybody,” he quipped, earning laughter and applause. He reaffirmed his confidence in improved ties between India and Pakistan, praising PM Modi as “a fantastic leader” and expressing optimism about the two nations living “very nicely together.”

Sharif’s comments arrive amidst India’s repeated rejection of Trump’s claim that he mediated the May India-Pakistan ceasefire. New Delhi insists that the understanding came from direct talks between the military leadership of both countries. Despite this, Pakistan has publicly supported Trump’s narrative, pushing for his recognition with the Nobel Peace Prize.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 09:04 AM (IST)
Nobel Peace Prize Donald Trump Shehbaz SHarif Donald Trump. Gaza Peace Summit India-Pakistan Peace
