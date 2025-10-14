Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a sudden and unexpected move, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) recalled party symbols that had been distributed to several candidates just hours earlier, sending shockwaves through Bihar’s political circles. A crowd of hopeful candidates had gathered outside Lalu’s residence with many reportedly summoned by party leaders. Those allowed inside reportedly received yellow envelopes believed to confirm their candidacy, as per a report on NDTV. However, the mood quickly changed when Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate, arrived in Patna. Shortly after his arrival, recipients of the party symbols were contacted and asked to return them.

Confusion At Lalu’s Residence

Visuals from the night showed a tense and growing crowd outside Lalu’s home, highlighting confusion among party workers. Leadership have not provided a clear explanation for the sudden reversal, while some party members, including Ashraf Fatmi, denied that official symbols were ever distributed, claiming that images circulating online were digitally altered.

Among those affected were Sunil Singh, a recent defector from Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), and former MLA Narendra Kumar Singh (Bogo). Their brief endorsement and subsequent recall have intensified speculation about internal coordination within the RJD.

The episode comes amid ongoing uncertainty in the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan alliance, which has yet to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement, even as the nomination deadline for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections approaches, reported News 18. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s personal distribution of tickets to favored candidates — bypassing formal alliance procedures — appears to have contributed to the confusion.

Political analysts say this incident underscores the challenges facing the RJD in maintaining unity and discipline within the party ahead of crucial elections.

