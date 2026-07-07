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English NewsCitiesLizard Found In Mid-Day Meal At Delhi Government School, FIR Registered

Lizard Found In Mid-Day Meal At Delhi Government School, FIR Registered

A dead lizard was found in the mid-day meal at a Delhi government school. An FIR has been registered, food distribution was stopped, samples were collected, and police have launched an investigation.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 12:29 AM (IST)

New Delhi: A dead lizard was found in the mid-day meal served at a government school in west Delhi's Hari Nagar, following which police registered a case and collected food samples for examination, an officer said on Monday.

According to the officer, no food poisoning or any other illness has been reported among students or staff in connection with the incident.

The incident came to light on July 3 at Sarvodaya Co-educational Vidyalaya in Hari Nagar during the distribution of the mid-day meal, police said in a statement.

According to the police, two to three servings had already been served when a school helper noticed a dead lizard in the food. To prevent any further serving, the distribution was stopped immediately. The police said the allegedly contaminated food samples were collected for further examination.

A case under Section 125 (negligent act that endangers human life or the personal safety of others) of the BNS has been registered at Hari Nagar police station, and an investigation is underway, the officer said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Jul 2026 12:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mid Day Meal West Delhi Delhi Government School Delhi POlice School Food Safety
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