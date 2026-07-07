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English NewsNewsIndiaRam Temple Donation Row: SIT Finds 70 Suspicious CCTV Incidents, Recovers Rs 81 Lakh

Ram Temple Donation Row: SIT Finds 70 Suspicious CCTV Incidents, Recovers Rs 81 Lakh

SIT found around 70 suspicious CCTV incidents in the Ram Temple donation case, flagged six employees, cited major security lapses, and found no evidence supporting claims of missing silver bricks.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 12:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • SIT's report details 70 suspicious donation misappropriation incidents.
  • Six employees captured on CCTV concealing offerings; cash recovered.

The Special Investigation Team's (SIT) preliminary report into the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case has identified around 70 suspicious incidents captured on CCTV between April 27 and June 5, 2026, indicating prima facie evidence of misappropriation by employees involved in counting devotees' offerings.

According to the report, CCTV footage allegedly shows counting staff concealing wads of cash during the counting process. The findings are supported by recoveries of cash and valuables, along with bank deposits that appear disproportionate to the accused persons' known sources of income.

Six Employees Under Scanner

The SIT has identified the role of six individuals as suspicious based on CCTV footage, recoveries and other evidence. They are:

  • Avinash Shukla
  • Anukalp Mishra
  • Lavkush Mishra
  • Manish Kumar Yadav
  • Karunesh Pandey
  • Ramashankar Mishra alias Tinnu

Security Lapses Enabled The Alleged Theft

The report points to multiple procedural failures that allegedly made the offence possible. It states that employees were not frisked while entering or leaving the counting room, personal belongings were allowed inside, and cash collected from multiple donation boxes was counted together instead of being processed separately.

The SIT also found that complete records of cash and weight were not maintained and CCTV surveillance was inadequate during the counting process.

Cash Recoveries Strengthen Probe

The report mentions that approximately Rs 78.94 lakh was recovered from some employees before the investigation formally began. An additional Rs 2.25 lakh was allegedly recovered from a bathroom attached to the donation counting room on June 4, 2026.

The SIT has also criticised the overall monitoring mechanism, stating that supervisors appointed by the Trust and other responsible officials failed to ensure compliance with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The report says lax enforcement of security protocols allowed the alleged thefts to go undetected.

Trust-Bank SOP Not Fully Followed

According to the SIT, several provisions of the SOP and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ram Temple Trust and the bank responsible for donation counting were not properly implemented. Rules governing entry into the counting room, frisking, record maintenance and security arrangements largely remained confined to paper, the report notes.

The SIT further states that scrutiny of the bank accounts of the accused and their family members has revealed indications of deposits exceeding their known sources of income. It has recommended a detailed investigation into their bank accounts, assets and financial transactions to trace the alleged misappropriated donation money.

No Evidence Of Missing Silver Bricks

The report, however, says no prima facie evidence has been found to support claims circulated on social media regarding the alleged disappearance of silver bricks or other valuable offerings from the Ram Temple.

Before You Go

Big Update: Confusion Over Champat Rai’s Arrival as High-Stakes Session Set to Begin

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main finding of the SIT's preliminary report?

The report identified around 70 suspicious CCTV incidents between April 27 and June 5, 2026, indicating prima facie evidence of misappropriation by employees counting devotees' offerings.

What security lapses enabled the alleged theft?

Employees were not frisked, personal belongings were allowed, cash was counted together, and records were incomplete. Inadequate CCTV and lack of SOP adherence also contributed.

How many individuals are under scanner in this case?

The SIT identified six employees as suspicious based on CCTV footage and other evidence. These individuals were allegedly involved in concealing cash during the counting process.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 12:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
CCTV Ram Temple Ram Mandir Ram Temple Theft Row
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