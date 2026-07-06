Nitish Reddy Replacement: Who Will Play In India's ODI Series Against England?

Nitish Kumar Reddy has already missed India's T20I series against Ireland and England and will now also sit out the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. The BCCI has named Shivam Dube as his replacement, with no other changes made to the squad.

The ODI series is scheduled to be played from July 14 to July 19.

Injured Reddy Loses Golden Opportunity

Reddy had been in contention to strengthen his place in India's ODI setup, especially with Hardik Pandya also unavailable due to injury and currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. However, it had become increasingly clear that the Andhra Pradesh all-rounder would not be fit in time for the England series, according to a Times of India report.

His omission from India's squad for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, beginning July 23, further indicated that the team management has opted to give the youngster additional time to recover fully before returning to competitive cricket.

India ODI Squad For England

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Shivam Dube.