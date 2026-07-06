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Nitish Reddy Replacement: Who Will Play In India's ODI Series Against England?
Shivam Dube has replaced injured Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's ODI squad for the England series. Reddy, who also missed recent T20Is, loses a key chance to cement his place in the team.
The Selection Committee has named Shivam Dube as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy in India’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against England.
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