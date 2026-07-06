Krishna Mohan Appointed Interim General Secretary Of Ram Temple Trust

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Krishna Mohan appointed interim secretary; two trustees resigned ethically.

SIT probes donation irregularities; Trust forms committees for new leadership.

Financial details shared; Trust rebuts misinformation, seeks SIT evidence.

Ram Mandir Trust Meeting Live Updates: Krishna Mohan has been appointed as the Interim General Secretary of the Ram Temple Trust on Monday. The Trust accepted the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra on moral grounds as investigations continue into alleged irregularities in the counting of donations received through temple donation boxes.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said, "...Krishna Mohan has been entrusted with the responsibility of Interim General Secretary. Gopal Rao was not called to the meeting. Champat Rao was also not present in the meeting..."

Champat Rai Stepped Down On Moral Grounds

Addressing the media after the meeting, Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri said Champat Rai and Anil Mishra submitted their resignations in view of the prevailing circumstances.

He said Champat Rai himself felt it was not appropriate to continue in office until those responsible for the alleged irregularities were identified.

Govind Dev Giri also announced that the Trust would meet again on July 22, by which time it expects to receive the final report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The Trust is also likely to appoint a new trustee during that meeting.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain confirmed that the resignations had been accepted and said Krishna Mohan would serve as the Interim General Secretary.

The Trust appealed to anyone possessing facts or evidence related to the case to cooperate with the investigation and urged people not to use the issue to create divisions in society.

Search Committee Formed, CEO Selection Panel Constituted

The Trust said a search committee has been constituted to ensure smooth functioning until a regular General Secretary is appointed.

It also announced the formation of a three-member committee to recommend a suitable Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Trust. The committee comprises retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and Suresh Haware.

Trust Expresses Concern Over Donation Counting Irregularities

In an official statement, the Trust said its members were deeply distressed by the alleged irregularities in the counting of offerings received through donation boxes.

It said that after the issue came to light, the Trust sought an impartial investigation from the Uttar Pradesh government, which promptly constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive probe.

According to the Trust, the SIT's preliminary report identified eight individuals against whom prima facie evidence was found. Based on the findings, the Trust lodged an FIR, following which arrests were made. It reiterated that anyone found guilty should face the strictest legal action.

The Trust also said the SIT has been tasked not only with investigating the alleged irregularities but also with recommending reforms to strengthen transparency and administrative systems.

Financial Details Placed On Record

The Trust highlighted that since its formation in 2020, the construction of the Ram Temple and associated structures has been completed within six years.

It said a total of Rs 3,264 crore was received through the Nidhi Samarpan campaign and corpus donations, of which Rs 2,370 crore has been utilised for construction and capital expenditure.

The Trust also stated that between its inception and March 31, 2026, it received Rs 582 crore as offerings, of which Rs 391 crore was spent on operational expenses, while the remaining funds continue to remain in bank accounts. It noted that these financial details have been periodically shared with the media.

Trust Rejects Attempts To Spread Misinformation

The Trust alleged that some individuals were attempting to use the unfortunate incident to undermine the Ram Temple, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the faith of Hindus by making baseless allegations.

It said such claims were intended to create confusion rather than establish the truth.

The Trust further clarified that apart from cash offerings, devotees have made 2,926 in-kind donations, all of which have been recorded in registers with complete details and are physically verified every year by an independent chartered accountant firm acting as the internal auditor.

Receipts have been issued for all donations where donor details were available. Devotees wishing to verify their offerings have been invited to visit Ayodhya after scheduling an appointment with Trust officials.

The Trust also clarified that silver offerings were melted into bars at the Government of India's Mint in accordance with official procedures. Photographs, weights and purity certificates of the original items and the converted silver bars have been preserved.

Appeal To Share Evidence With SIT

The Trust urged any individual, organisation or journalist possessing concrete evidence of wrongdoing involving anyone associated with the temple to submit it directly to the SIT or the concerned investigating agency instead of making public allegations.

It expressed confidence that the investigating agencies would take appropriate action based on evidence.

Despite the ongoing controversy, the Trust said there has been no decline in the number of devotees visiting the Ram Temple, calling it a reflection of the unwavering faith of millions of Ram devotees despite what it described as baseless and misleading allegations.