Days After Noida Tragedy, UP Nurse Set Ablaze By Police Constable Husband Over Dowry

Just days after the brutal killing of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed yet another horrifying case of dowry-linked violence. In Amroha district, police have registered a case against six members of a family, including a serving police constable, after his wife was set on fire and left fighting for her life.

The victim, 32-year-old Parul, a trained nurse from Narangpur village, sustained severe burns and was immediately referred to a Delhi hospital in critical condition.

Parul’s brother filed a formal complaint naming six accused: her husband Devendra, his mother, and four male relatives, Sonu, Gajesh, Jitendra, and Santosh. The charges include domestic violence and attempted murder, police confirmed.

According to authorities, Parul’s husband, Devendra, a constable in the Uttar Pradesh Police, had recently been transferred from Rampur to Bareilly and was at home on leave when the attack occurred. Police allege that Devendra and his relatives attempted to burn Parul alive after their dowry demands went unmet.

“All six accused are currently missing. A search operation is underway,” said a police spokesperson.

Parul’s mother, Anita, described the horrifying scene. “Neighbours alerted me early Tuesday morning. When I reached, my daughter was writhing in pain, badly burnt,” she said. “She was initially taken to the nearest hospital, but due to the severity of her injuries, she had to be referred to Delhi. She is fighting for her life.”

Anita also shared that Parul married Devendra around 13 years ago, and the couple has twins, a boy and a girl.

This disturbing incident comes on the heels of the high-profile death of Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida. Nikki, married into the Bhati family in 2016, was allegedly set ablaze by her husband Vipin and his family after repeated dowry demands.

Nikki’s family claimed they had already provided a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle, and jewellery, but Vipin’s demands later escalated to Rs 36 lakh in cash and a luxury car. Disturbing videos, recorded by Nikki’s elder sister Kanchan, showed Nikki being dragged by her hair before being engulfed in flames.

Authorities have arrested all four accused in Nikki’s case, her husband Vipin, his parents, and his brother. Vipin sustained a gunshot to the leg while reportedly attempting to flee.