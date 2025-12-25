Dal, Rice, Roti And Sabji For Rs 5 At Delhi's Atal Canteens From Today

A full, wholesome meal of dal, rice, chapati, vegetables and pickle can easily cost anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 in Delhi, depending on where one eats. For thousands who struggle to arrange even two basic meals a day, such prices are simply out of reach. That gap is what the Delhi government now aims to bridge.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Government launched the Atal Canteen scheme, under which nutritious meals will be served for just Rs 5 a plate at 100 locations across the capital.

The initiative was rolled out to mark the 101st birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the first phase of the project, describing the canteens as an effort to ensure “food with dignity” for the poor, daily wage labourers and low-income families.

“Atal Canteen will become the soul of Delhi. No one should be forced to sleep hungry,” Gupta said at the launch.

Atal Canteen: Where And When

As part of the first phase, 45 Atal Canteens have started operations across areas such as RK Puram, Jangpura, Shalimar Bagh, Greater Kailash, Rajouri Garden, Narela and Bawana. The remaining 55 canteens are expected to be inaugurated in the coming days.

Each canteen will serve two meals daily, lunch from 11 am to 4 pm and dinner from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm, catering to around 500 people a day, the government said.