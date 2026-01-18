Couple Found Hanging From Tree In Jhansi Village; Suicide Over Social Pressure Suspected

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district, where a young man and a young woman allegedly died by suicide together, reportedly distressed by social pressure.

The incident occurred in Kumhrra Patti village under the Chirgaon police station limits. The bodies of the couple were found hanging from a tree outside the village, suspended by a single rope, triggering shock and panic across the area.

Bodies Discovered By Villagers

The incident came to light early in the morning when villagers heading towards their fields noticed the two bodies hanging from a tree. Soon after, a crowd gathered at the spot and the police were informed.

Police teams reached the scene, brought the bodies down and took them into custody for further procedures.

According to local residents, vermilion (sindoor) was visible in the woman’s hair parting, indicating that the couple may have accepted each other as husband and wife before ending their lives.

Woman’s Marriage Fixed A Day Earlier

Police said the man and woman belonged to different communities and were facing social pressure due to their relationship. The case became more sensitive as the woman’s marriage had reportedly been fixed just a day earlier, and her family had already begun wedding preparations.

Officials identified the deceased as Riyazul (the man) and Muskan (the woman). Both were stated to be unmarried. Following the incident, both families have been left devastated, with relatives said to be in deep shock.

Police Begin Investigation

Police have sent both bodies for post-mortem examination. Preliminary inquiry suggests the incident is linked to a love affair and social pressure. However, officials said the full sequence of events will become clear only after the post-mortem reports are received and statements from family members are recorded.

Police said all aspects of the case are being examined thoroughly, and additional force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

The tragic incident has once again raised serious questions about social barriers and pressures faced by couples in romantic relationships.