Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesCouple Found Hanging From Tree In Jhansi Village; Suicide Over Social Pressure Suspected

Couple Found Hanging From Tree In Jhansi Village; Suicide Over Social Pressure Suspected

A couple allegedly died by suicide due to social pressure against their relationship. They were found hanging from a tree after the woman's marriage was arranged.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 12:06 PM (IST)

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district, where a young man and a young woman allegedly died by suicide together, reportedly distressed by social pressure.

The incident occurred in Kumhrra Patti village under the Chirgaon police station limits. The bodies of the couple were found hanging from a tree outside the village, suspended by a single rope, triggering shock and panic across the area.

Bodies Discovered By Villagers

The incident came to light early in the morning when villagers heading towards their fields noticed the two bodies hanging from a tree. Soon after, a crowd gathered at the spot and the police were informed.

Police teams reached the scene, brought the bodies down and took them into custody for further procedures.

According to local residents, vermilion (sindoor) was visible in the woman’s hair parting, indicating that the couple may have accepted each other as husband and wife before ending their lives.

Woman’s Marriage Fixed A Day Earlier

Police said the man and woman belonged to different communities and were facing social pressure due to their relationship. The case became more sensitive as the woman’s marriage had reportedly been fixed just a day earlier, and her family had already begun wedding preparations.

Officials identified the deceased as Riyazul (the man) and Muskan (the woman). Both were stated to be unmarried. Following the incident, both families have been left devastated, with relatives said to be in deep shock.

Police Begin Investigation

Police have sent both bodies for post-mortem examination. Preliminary inquiry suggests the incident is linked to a love affair and social pressure. However, officials said the full sequence of events will become clear only after the post-mortem reports are received and statements from family members are recorded.

Police said all aspects of the case are being examined thoroughly, and additional force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

The tragic incident has once again raised serious questions about social barriers and pressures faced by couples in romantic relationships.

Related Video

Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jhansi Uttar Pradesh UP News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog; Zero-Visibility, 'Severe' Pollution Paralyse Flight, Train Services
Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog; Zero-Visibility, 'Severe' Pollution Paralyse Flight, Train Services
World
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
India
IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations
IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations
World
Second Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh With A Shovel While Protecting Teen; Shop Dispute Turns Fatal
Second Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh With A Shovel While Protecting Teen; Shop Dispute Turns Fatal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Religious News: Sea of Devotees Witnessed Across India as Mauni Amavasya Maha Snan Draws Massive Crowds
Up Politics: Political Storm Over Manikarnika Ghat Redevelopment as Mayawati Seeks Clarity on Ahilyabai Holkar Statue
Weather Alert: Triple Attack of Fog, Cold and Pollution Disrupts Life Across Delhi NCR, Visibility Drops to Zero
Chhattisgarh News: Massive Fire Breaks Out at District Education Officer Office in Raipur, Documents Destroyed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget