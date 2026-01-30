Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Confident Group Chairman C J Roy Found Dead After Income Tax Raid; Suicide Suspected



According to police, Roy sustained gunshot injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle. Investigators believe he may have taken his own life.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

C J Roy, founder and chairman of real estate firm Confident Group, was found dead at his office in Bengaluru on Friday, police said.

Suicide Suspected, Post-Mortem Awaited

Authorities said the circumstances point to a suspected case of suicide, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after a post-mortem examination, news agency PTI reported.

Gunshot Injury From Licensed Firearm

According to police, Roy sustained gunshot injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle. Investigators believe he may have taken his own life.




Sources said staff members rushed to his room after hearing a gunshot and found him lying in a pool of blood.

Income Tax Searches Conducted Earlier In The Day

Officials confirmed that teams from the Income Tax Department had carried out searches at Roy’s premises earlier on Friday, prior to the incident.

An IT raid was conducted in December, today further questioning was being done in his office, during that time he went to his room and shot himself, IT officials were in the office building but not in the room.

Declared Dead At Hospital

Roy was rushed to a hospital immediately after he was found injured, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said further details would emerge after the post-mortem report.

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again

How was C J Roy found?

C J Roy, founder of Confident Group, was found dead at his office in Bengaluru. He sustained gunshot injuries from his licensed firearm.

What is the suspected cause of death?

Authorities suspect suicide due to the circumstances surrounding his death. The exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

Were there any official investigations happening prior to the incident?

Yes, the Income Tax Department had conducted searches at Roy's premises earlier on the same day. They were conducting further questioning when the incident occurred.

What happened after C J Roy was found injured?

He was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Further details are awaited after the post-mortem report.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Suicide Income Tax Department Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy
