Confident Group Chairman C J Roy Found Dead After Income Tax Raid; Suicide Suspected

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





C J Roy, founder and chairman of real estate firm Confident Group, was found dead at his office in Bengaluru on Friday, police said.

Suicide Suspected, Post-Mortem Awaited

Authorities said the circumstances point to a suspected case of suicide, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after a post-mortem examination, news agency PTI reported.

Gunshot Injury From Licensed Firearm

According to police, Roy sustained gunshot injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle. Investigators believe he may have taken his own life.





Sources said staff members rushed to his room after hearing a gunshot and found him lying in a pool of blood.

Income Tax Searches Conducted Earlier In The Day

Officials confirmed that teams from the Income Tax Department had carried out searches at Roy’s premises earlier on Friday, prior to the incident.

An IT raid was conducted in December, today further questioning was being done in his office, during that time he went to his room and shot himself, IT officials were in the office building but not in the room.

Declared Dead At Hospital

Roy was rushed to a hospital immediately after he was found injured, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said further details would emerge after the post-mortem report.