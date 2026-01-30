C J Roy, founder of Confident Group, was found dead at his office in Bengaluru. He sustained gunshot injuries from his licensed firearm.
Confident Group Chairman C J Roy Found Dead After Income Tax Raid; Suicide Suspected
According to police, Roy sustained gunshot injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle. Investigators believe he may have taken his own life.
C J Roy, founder and chairman of real estate firm Confident Group, was found dead at his office in Bengaluru on Friday, police said.
Suicide Suspected, Post-Mortem Awaited
Authorities said the circumstances point to a suspected case of suicide, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after a post-mortem examination, news agency PTI reported.
Gunshot Injury From Licensed Firearm
According to police, Roy sustained gunshot injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle. Investigators believe he may have taken his own life.
Sources said staff members rushed to his room after hearing a gunshot and found him lying in a pool of blood.
Income Tax Searches Conducted Earlier In The Day
Officials confirmed that teams from the Income Tax Department had carried out searches at Roy’s premises earlier on Friday, prior to the incident.
An IT raid was conducted in December, today further questioning was being done in his office, during that time he went to his room and shot himself, IT officials were in the office building but not in the room.
Declared Dead At Hospital
Roy was rushed to a hospital immediately after he was found injured, where doctors declared him dead.
Police said further details would emerge after the post-mortem report.
Related Video
Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again
Frequently Asked Questions
How was C J Roy found?
What is the suspected cause of death?
Authorities suspect suicide due to the circumstances surrounding his death. The exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.
Were there any official investigations happening prior to the incident?
Yes, the Income Tax Department had conducted searches at Roy's premises earlier on the same day. They were conducting further questioning when the incident occurred.
What happened after C J Roy was found injured?
He was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Further details are awaited after the post-mortem report.