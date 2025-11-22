Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Coimbatore Power Shutdown On November 24 & 25, 2025 For Maintenance Works: Check Affected Areas

Coimbatore Power Shutdown On November 24 & 25, 2025 For Maintenance Works: Check Affected Areas

Tangedco announced power shutdowns in Coimbatore on November 24-25, 2025, from 9 AM to 4 PM in places including Kurunellipalayam, Kalapatti, RS Puram, Chinnathadagam, and Negamam.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 06:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced power shutdowns across several parts of Coimbatore on 24 and 25 November 2025. The supply will be suspended between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to carry out essential substation maintenance, equipment checks, and tree-cutting works. Officials said the shutdown is necessary to ensure safety, improve reliability, and prevent unplanned outages during peak usage.

Coimbatore Power Shutdown

24 November 2025

  • Kurunellipalayam 110/22 KV Substation: Nallattipalayam, Mettubavi, parts of Panapatty, Kothavaady
  • Kalapatti 110 KV Substation: Kalapatti, Cheranma Nagar, Nehru Nagar, SITRA, Valliampalayam, K.R. Palayam, Villankurichi, Thanneerpandal, Peelamedu Industrial Estate, Sharp Nagar, Maheswari Nagar

25 November 2025

  • RS Puram Substation: Arokiyasamy Road, Ramachandra Road, D.B. Road, Lawley Road, Thadagam Road, Gowly Brown Road, T.V. Samy Road, Sukkirawari Pet, Gandhi Park, Gopal Layout, Samiyar New Street, Ediyar Street, Raja Street
  • Chinnathadagam 110/22 KV Substation: Chinnathadagam, Aanakatti, Nanjundapuram, Pannimadai (some areas), Periyathadagam, Pappanaickenpalayam
  • Negamam 110 KV Substation: Kattampatty, R.C. Puram, J. Krishnapuram, Negamam, Vadachithur

Tangedco has urged residents to plan their day accordingly, keep essential devices charged, store adequate water where necessary and exercise caution when power is restored, as voltage fluctuations may occur. The utility said it aims to complete the work as early as possible and restore supply ahead of schedule wherever feasible.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 06:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Coimbatore
Read more
