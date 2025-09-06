Coimbatore Power Cut On September 8-9, 2025: Several Localities To Face 7-Hour Outage

Coimbatore Power Cut (September 8-9, 2025): The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has released a schedule for planned power cuts in parts of Coimbatore on September 8 and 9, 2025. The interruptions are being carried out to facilitate essential substation (SS) maintenance work.

According to officials, the maintenance activity is part of routine efforts to ensure uninterrupted and efficient power distribution in the city. Consumers in the affected areas have been advised to plan their activities accordingly during the outage hours.

Coimbatore Power Cut

September 8, 2025



On Monday, September 8, power cut will be experienced between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. in and around M.G. Road. Localities that will experience the shutdown include S.I.H.S Colony, Kaveri Nagar, J J Nagar, and Ondipudur. Residents in these areas are requested to make necessary arrangements as electricity will not be available for most of the working day.





Similarly, on Tuesday, September 9, the maintenance drive will extend to Kavundampalayam region. Power supply will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in localities such as 24 Hours Water Supply Athigadavu Scheme, Housing Board, AR Nagar, Thamami Nagar, Driver Colony, Samundeswari Nagar, Suguna Nagar, Union Road, Ashok Nagar, Murugan Nagar, and Bharathi Nagar.



Why Is Coimbatore Facing Power Shutdown?

Officials from Tangedco explained that the shutdown is necessary to carry out preventive maintenance works at the substations, which will help reduce unexpected outages in the future. They emphasised that periodic maintenance ensures smooth functioning of the electricity network and improves reliability of the supply to consumers.

The power utility has also appealed to residents and commercial establishments to bear with the temporary inconvenience, assuring that the works will ultimately benefit the public by enhancing the quality of electricity distribution across Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, during a power shutdown, keep essentials ready (charged devices, lights, water, unplug appliances) and stay safe by using natural light, conserving battery, and avoiding open fridge use. Use the time for reading, games, rest, or family bonding until power returns.