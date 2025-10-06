Cobra Coiled Inside Elevator Shocks Noida Society Residents: Watch

Residents of the Golden Palm Society in Noida Sector 168 were left shocked on Sunday after discovering a cobra inside the society’s elevator.

Eyewitnesses said a few residents were waiting for the lift when the doors opened to reveal the full-grown snake coiled inside. Panic ensued, and the maintenance team was immediately alerted.

Acting swiftly, the society’s maintenance staff used improvised tools to trap the reptile inside a garbage bin. The cobra was later safely released in a nearby open area, officials said.

The incident, however, has left residents unnerved. Many expressed fear that if a snake could enter the lift, it could easily find its way into common areas such as the gym, lobby, or even apartments. Parents have reportedly stopped allowing children to use the elevator alone.

Residents claim that this is not the first time snakes have been spotted within the society premises, possibly entering from the surrounding green patches. They have urged the management to take immediate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.