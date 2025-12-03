Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CM Yogi Security Lapse: Drunk Man Reaches Stage, Arrested I Watch

A video capturing the moment the youth tried to approach the stage has gone viral across social media platforms, sparking a wave of public reactions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 08:16 AM (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in Varanasi on Tuesday to attend the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event held at the picturesque Namo Ghat. During the programme, a brief security scare unfolded near the main stage, drawing significant attention on social media.

According to officials, a young man attempted to break through the security cordon and reach the Chief Minister’s stage. However, commandos deployed for the CM’s protection swiftly intercepted and detained him before he could get close.

Varanasi Police later issued a statement confirming that the individual was apprehended immediately. Preliminary investigations suggest the man was heavily intoxicated. His family members have reportedly stated that he is mentally unstable. Police are currently interrogating him to ascertain his motives.

A video capturing the moment the youth tried to approach the stage has gone viral across social media platforms, sparking a wave of public reactions. Despite the commotion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appeared calm and composed throughout the incident.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam at Namo Ghat was attended by several dignitaries and guests. The event was proceeding smoothly until the intoxicated youth breached the security perimeter and attempted to reach the CM’s stage, causing a brief disruption before security personnel removed him from the spot.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 08:16 AM (IST)
