CM Sai Takes Bastar Development Blueprint To NITI Aayog Governing Council

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Sai presented comprehensive Bastar development plan at NITI Aayog.

Targets include tripling family income via agriculture, dairy, industry.

New irrigation, tourism, health, education infrastructure also prioritized.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented a sweeping development plan for the Bastar region at the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sai outlined how Bastar, long troubled by Naxal violence, can be rebuilt through economic revival, better healthcare, stronger education, and agriculture-led growth.

The proposals are aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, with Chhattisgarh aiming to position itself as a developed state through a mix of welfare, technology, and investment-driven reforms.

How Chhattisgarh Plans To Boost Incomes And Livelihoods In Bastar

The state government has set a target to raise Bastar families' monthly income to Rs 30,000 within three years. Currently, nearly 85% of families in the region earn less than Rs 15,000 per month. To bridge this gap, the government is promoting agriculture, animal husbandry, forest produce, small industries, and welfare schemes.

A "Dairy Model" is also being rolled out, under which tribal families will receive milch cows and buffaloes. The plan aims to generate jobs for women and youth, while boosting dairy centres, milk collection, transport, and local markets.

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On the irrigation front, two projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore are being launched to expand coverage to 32,000 hectares in the Indravati region. Year-round water availability is expected to improve farm output and allow the cultivation of vegetables, fruits, and other cash crops alongside paddy.

Tourism is also being built as an employment driver. Chitrakote and the Buddhist pilgrimage site of Sirpur are being developed as world-class destinations. Plans include water sports, adventure sports, jungle safaris, a Global Meditation Centre, museum facilities, and a developed Mahanadi riverfront.

What Chhattisgarh Is Doing On Education, Healthcare, And Investment

Digital health profiles are being created for nearly 36 lakh people in Bastar to improve access to medical records and healthcare services, with a focus on rural communities, women, and senior citizens.

Nearly 200 security camps are being converted into "Seva Dera" centres, offering villagers access to 371 Central and State Government schemes at one location, covering ration services, pensions, Ayushman cards, banking, healthcare, and education.

Education Cities are being developed in Abujhmad and Jagargunda at a cost of Rs 100 crore. The state also has 341 PM SHRI Schools, 5,857 smart classrooms, and bilingual books in 16 local languages.

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On investment, 435 reforms have been implemented, and two semiconductor units are being set up. New industries in sports goods, electronics, bio-ethanol, garments, and textiles are being established to generate employment. Under the ODOP scheme, exports worth Rs 761.76 crore were recorded up to February 2026 in 2025-26, with aromatic rice contributing the largest share.

More than 33 lakh farmers have been connected to digital services under the AgriStack scheme, while the Digital Dwar platform and Atal Monitoring Portal have made government services more accessible.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and senior NITI Aayog officials.

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