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HomeNewsIndia'RS MP Linked To Extremists': Purported Letter By Rebel MP Kakoli To WB CM Sparks Row; TMC MP Denies Claim

'RS MP Linked To Extremists': Purported Letter By Rebel MP Kakoli To WB CM Sparks Row; TMC MP Denies Claim

A disputed letter linked to TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has triggered fresh controversy, deepening concerns over unrest within the party.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A letter surfaced, raising security, border concerns in West Bengal.
  • Letter detailed unverified extremist links, strategic border land issues.
  • MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar denied authoring the controversial communication.
  • Controversy adds to TMC's internal dissent, challenges Mamata Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) finds itself at the center of a fresh political storm after a letter purportedly linked to party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar surfaced in public, raising sensitive questions about national security and border administration. The controversy has added to the challenges facing TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose party has been grappling with reports of internal dissent and growing factional divisions.

Letter Raises Security And Border Concerns

According to reports circulating in political circles and sections of the media, the letter was addressed to senior government figures and contained concerns relating to border security in West Bengal.

Among the issues reportedly highlighted was the role of Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Hassan Imran. The communication stated, “it has been reported that Imran who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha with the support of the ruling party of the former Government of West Bengal, has allegedly had associations with certain extremist organisations operating in Bangladesh.”

The letter further acknowledged that the claims had not been independently verified but argued that they warranted official scrutiny.

Dastidar was quoted in the document as stating that the allegations were unconfirmed but “merit appropriate examination by the competent authorities.”

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Focus On Strategic Border Areas

The reported communication also drew attention to land allocation issues involving the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) in areas considered strategically significant.

Particular emphasis was placed on the Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck,” a narrow stretch of land that connects India's northeastern states with the rest of the country.

According to the contents attributed to the letter, decisions regarding land use and allocation in such sensitive regions should be evaluated through the lens of national security. The correspondence reportedly urged greater attention to infrastructure and security-related requirements in border districts.

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MP Rejects Link To Controversial Communication

As the controversy gained traction, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar moved swiftly to distance herself from the document.

Denying any involvement, she issued a public clarification rejecting reports that she had authored the letter. She said, “I have not written any letter regarding any issue to Honble Chief Minister, West Bengal, which is being circulated on media. I deny any association with this news.”

Her statement has created further uncertainty over the origin and authenticity of the communication, even as political debate around its contents continues.

Before You Go

West Bengal Politics: Alleged letter with signatures of 19 TMC MPs intensifies speculation over a split in the party

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee TMC Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar West Bengal Trinamool COngress
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