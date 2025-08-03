Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has clarified that the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, is not aimed at suppressing criticism or protests, but is intended to act against those engaging in activities resembling urban Naxalism.

“The law is not against demonstrators or those who criticise the government. If you act like an urban naxal, you will be arrested,” Fadnavis told reporters on Saturday, responding to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s challenge to arrest his party workers under the new law.

The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024 — which aims to prevent unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist organisations, with a focus on urban Naxalism and passive militancy — was passed during the recent monsoon session of the state legislature. The legislation includes stringent provisions such as hefty fines and imprisonment of up to seven years for those found guilty.

However, the bill has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups, who allege it could be misused to curb dissent under the guise of national security.

Fadnavis also responded to Raj Thackeray’s allegation that the government was imposing Hindi while ignoring Marathi. He said, “Marathi is mandatory in Maharashtra, but an additional Indian language should be learnt along with it. I am opposed to laying a red carpet to English instead of an Indian language.”

Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill Focuses on Left-Wing Extremism

According to news agency IANS, Revenue Minister and Joint Select Committee chairperson Chandrashekhar Bawankule last month presented the committee’s report in the state assembly, highlighting that the bill was amended after public feedback and internal review. The bill, initially criticised for the term “urban naxalism”, now aims to curb unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist (LWE) organisations or similar groups.

“This committee held five meetings. There were some misunderstandings about the bill. Therefore, some members of the committee suggested inviting objections and suggestions from the people. Accordingly, objections and suggestions were invited. Through that, more than 12,500 suggestions and amendments were received,” Bawankule said.

He clarified that the earlier title of the bill referred to “illegal activities of individuals and organisations”, but this has been revised to reflect a more specific focus on extremist left-wing groups.

Advisory Board Reconstituted

One of the major amendments made to the bill pertains to the constitution of the advisory board responsible for declaring organisations unlawful. The revised version mandates that the board comprise a sitting or retired High Court judge as chairperson, along with a retired district judge and a High Court public prosecutor.

Previously, the board could include a single High Court judge or someone of equivalent qualification.

The Joint Select Committee also recommended that only officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police or above investigate offences under the act. Initially, this responsibility was assigned to police sub-inspectors. The change brings the bill in line with provisions under existing laws like the UAPA and the Prevention of Atrocities Act, as per IANS.