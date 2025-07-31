Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAfter ‘Beggar’ Remark On Farmers & Rummy Row, Maha Minister Loses Agri Ministry, Gets This Portfolio

After ‘Beggar’ Remark On Farmers & Rummy Row, Maha Minister Loses Agri Ministry, Gets This Portfolio

Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate lost his agriculture portfolio after a video surfaced showing him allegedly playing cards during a legislative session. He denies the allegations and awaits an inquiry report.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 12:10 AM (IST)

A political controversy erupted in Maharashtra after a video allegedly showing state minister Manikrao Kokate playing an online card game during a legislative council session surfaced online. Kokate has been divested of his agriculture portfolio and moved to sports ministry. Dattatray Vithoba Bharne has been appointed the new Agriculture Minister.

Earlier, reacting to speculation about his future in the Maharashtra cabinet, Kokate had stated that he had neither tendered his resignation nor been asked to quit by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) or Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, news agency PTI reported.

Responding to questions about the incident, Kokate remarked, “I do not want to speak on this issue anymore. I will speak after the inquiry report (on the card game issue) is out.”

The NCP minister, who has been at the centre of multiple controversies in recent months, denied the allegation that he was playing a game of cards during the session.

Kokate shared that he met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar earlier this week in Mantralaya to present his side of the story. “I met Ajitdada on my own and clarified my stand. I had apologised to farmers recently during media interaction if their sentiments were hurt due to the card game controversy,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

Kokate reiterated that there was no pressure on him to resign. “Neither I offered to quit as a minister nor was I asked to step down by any leader of NCP, government or the chief minister,” he clarified.

Row Over “Beggar” Remark On Farmers

Apart from the card game controversy, Kokate drew further criticism for referring to the state government as a “beggar” while explaining his earlier comments on the Re 1 crop insurance scheme for farmers.

"Even a beggar does not take Re 1 in alms, but here we are giving crop insurance for Re 1. Even then, some people try to misuse it," he had said, as quoted by PTI.

His remark drew displeasure from Chief Minister Fadnavis, prompting a direct call between the two. “The chief minister had expressed his displeasure over the beggar’s statement. I called him up and clarified my stand. I blame it on the lack of articulation,” Kokate explained.

 

Also read
Published at : 31 Jul 2025 11:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Maharashtra' Ncp Rummy Manikrao Kokate Agricultur Minister Devendra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Trump ‘Frustrated’ With India: US Trade Secy As ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe Triggers Political Storm In New Delhi
Trump ‘Frustrated’ With India: US Trade Secy As ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe Triggers Political Storm
India
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Gandhi Backs US Prez
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Backs Trump
Business
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Cricket
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget