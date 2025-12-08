Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide After Mother Scolds Him For Not Studying

A 15-year-old boy died by suicide in Kushinagar district after reportedly getting upset when his mother scolded him for not studying. The incident occurred in Sikta village under the Kubersthan police station area, triggering shock and concern across the region.

According to police, the deceased, Utkarsh Sharma, a Class 10 student, had been living at his maternal uncle’s home in Sikta’s Chhotka Tola to prepare for his board exams. His mother had also been staying with him temporarily. Around 9 AM on Saturday, she scolded him for neglecting his studies, after which the boy reportedly went upstairs to a room, locked the door, and hanged himself from a hook using a rope.

Mother Discovered The Incident Minutes Later

When Utkarsh’s mother later went to the terrace, she found him hanging and raised an alarm. Neighbours rushed to help and immediately took him down before transporting him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Kubersthan police took custody of the body and sent it for postmortem examination. “Initial investigations indicate suicide. Further legal procedures are underway,” said Circle Officer (CO) Padravna, Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh.

Utkarsh was the only son of Ramesh Sharma, a resident of Basdila village in Turkapatti, who works abroad to support the family. The boy had been living at his maternal uncle’s home since childhood and was enrolled in a private school in the Kubersthan area.

Family members said that ahead of the Class 10 board examinations, his mother frequently encouraged and scolded him to study harder. While Utkarsh usually tolerated it, he appeared particularly upset on Saturday, leading to the tragic outcome.

Police's Appeal To Parents

CO Dr. Singh urged parents to be mindful of the academic pressure placed on children. “In today’s environment, excessive pressure on children for studies or any other task can be harmful. Parents must ensure emotional support and avoid undue stress,” he said.

The incident has sparked discussion in the region about the rising mental health challenges faced by school-age children and the need for supportive parenting approaches, especially during exam season.