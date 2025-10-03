Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, is grappling with a shocking health crisis as nine children have died within weeks, with officials suspecting contaminated cough syrups as the trigger. The tragedy has left families devastated and prompted urgent medical monitoring of over 1,400 children experiencing fever, cold, and flu-like symptoms. Authorities have halted the distribution of several cough syrup batches and launched rigorous testing to determine the cause.

Emergency Measures And Child Monitoring

Parasia Sub-divisional Magistrate Shubham Yadav confirmed that precautionary measures are being implemented across the district. A special protocol has been introduced: children unwell for more than two days are observed for six hours at the Civil Hospital, and if their condition deteriorates, they are referred to the District Hospital. Once stabilised, ASHA workers continue monitoring them at home.

Water and mosquito-related tests conducted so far have returned normal. One sample sent to the National Institute of Virology also showed no abnormalities, while CSIR water sample results are awaited. Among the deceased children, at least five had consumed Coldrif syrup, and one had taken Nextro DS. Private doctors have been instructed to refer any viral cases directly to Civil Hospital to avoid further risk.

Investigation And Cough Syrup Concerns

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has collected drug and environmental samples from affected hospitals and areas in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. These will be tested to rule out infectious diseases and confirm whether contaminated cough syrup caused the kidney failures. Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL) has already banned 19 batches of the syrup, and health advisories have been issued to parents, doctors, and medical operators.

The investigation continues to determine whether Coldrif and Nextro DS syrups were solely responsible for the deaths. “The district administration has currently prohibited the sale of Coldrif and Nesto DS cough syrups until their test reports are received,” said Dr. Pawan Nandurkar, Associate Professor and Head of Paediatrics.