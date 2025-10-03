Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesChhindwara Children Die After Suspected Contaminated Cough Syrup

Chhindwara Children Die After Suspected Contaminated Cough Syrup

Nine children in Chhindwara have died amid suspected contaminated cough syrup use; health officials monitor 1,420 affected kids.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, is grappling with a shocking health crisis as nine children have died within weeks, with officials suspecting contaminated cough syrups as the trigger. The tragedy has left families devastated and prompted urgent medical monitoring of over 1,400 children experiencing fever, cold, and flu-like symptoms. Authorities have halted the distribution of several cough syrup batches and launched rigorous testing to determine the cause.

ALSO READ: Fingers Chopped, Wrists Slashed: Maharashtra Auto Driver Hacked To Death In Front Of Minor Sons

Emergency Measures And Child Monitoring

Parasia Sub-divisional Magistrate Shubham Yadav confirmed that precautionary measures are being implemented across the district. A special protocol has been introduced: children unwell for more than two days are observed for six hours at the Civil Hospital, and if their condition deteriorates, they are referred to the District Hospital. Once stabilised, ASHA workers continue monitoring them at home.

Water and mosquito-related tests conducted so far have returned normal. One sample sent to the National Institute of Virology also showed no abnormalities, while CSIR water sample results are awaited. Among the deceased children, at least five had consumed Coldrif syrup, and one had taken Nextro DS. Private doctors have been instructed to refer any viral cases directly to Civil Hospital to avoid further risk.

Investigation And Cough Syrup Concerns

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has collected drug and environmental samples from affected hospitals and areas in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. These will be tested to rule out infectious diseases and confirm whether contaminated cough syrup caused the kidney failures. Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL) has already banned 19 batches of the syrup, and health advisories have been issued to parents, doctors, and medical operators.

The investigation continues to determine whether Coldrif and Nextro DS syrups were solely responsible for the deaths. “The district administration has currently prohibited the sale of Coldrif and Nesto DS cough syrups until their test reports are received,” said Dr. Pawan Nandurkar, Associate Professor and Head of Paediatrics.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Madhya Pradesh News Chhindwara Deaths Coldrif Syrup
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
India
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Business
Nirmala Sitharaman Flags Global Risks, Says India’s Strong Fundamentals Keep Economy Steady
Nirmala Sitharaman Flags Global Risks, Says India’s Strong Fundamentals Keep Economy Steady
World
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Warns US Against Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Slams US Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected
Nitish Kumar Announces ₹1,000 Installment for 25 Lakh Women Under Mahila Rozgar Yojna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget