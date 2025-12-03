Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
2 Jawans, 7 Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

2 Jawans, 7 Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The joint operation was launched following intelligence about Naxal activity. This incident brings the total Naxalite deaths in Chhattisgarh this year to 268.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 06:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Two jawans of the police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and five Naxalites were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, according to officials. 

According to police officials, the security forces were informed about Naxal activities in district's West Bastar Division after which DRG, STF, and CRPF launched a joint operation. 

The encounter began after Naxals opened fire on the security forces, they said, adding that the operation is still ongoing.  

So far, bodies of five Naxalites have been recovered from the spot, the official said. "One DRG personnel was martyred during the operation, while another jawan sustained injuries," he said. The injured jawan has been evacuated for treatment, the official said, reported PTI. 

With the latest action, 268 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year. Of them, 239 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur and Dantewada, while 27 others were gunned down in Gariaband district, which falls in the Raipur division. Two Naxalites were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Durg division.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 06:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chhattisgarh News Naxal Emcounter
