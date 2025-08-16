Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chhattisgarh: Friends' Trip Ends In Tragedy As 6 Killed, 1 Injured In Road Accident In Rajnandgaon

Chhattisgarh: Friends' Trip Ends In Tragedy As 6 Killed, 1 Injured In Road Accident In Rajnandgaon

The victims, aged between 25 and 30, were on their way to Puri in Odisha via Chhattisgarh when their car veered off the road and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 12:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Six persons were killed and another sustained injuries when the car they were travelling in jumped off the divider and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district on Friday.

The accident took place at around 5:30 AM near Chirchari village in the district, which comes under Baghnadi police station limits. The victims were a group of friends who were heading to neighbouring Odisha, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told news agency PTI.

According to the SP, they had set out from Indore for a tour. After visiting Ujjain, they were on their way to Puri in Odisha via Chhattisgarh. All seven of them were aged between 25 and 30 years.

Police officials said that the preliminary investigation suggests the driver might have dozed off early morning due to the long driving hours, causing the car to jump off the divider and veer into the opposite lane.

Five of the victims died at the scene after their car collided with a truck coming from the other direction. Another occupant of the car succumbed to his injuries in a nearby hospital, PTI reported.

The person driving the car sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The deceased persons have been identified as Akash Maurya (28), Govind (33), Aman Rathore (26), Nitin Yadav (34), all residents of Madhya Pradesh, and Sangram Kesari of Odisha, the police official said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. 

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 12:03 PM (IST)
CHHATTISGARH Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh News
