The skies over Nava Raipur came alive on Wednesday as the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team presented a striking air show to mark the 25th anniversary of Chhattisgarh’s formation. The event, held over the Sendh Reservoir, drew thousands of spectators and top dignitaries, including Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and Assembly Speaker Dr. Raman Singh.

In perfect coordination, Surya Kiran pilots executed a series of high-precision aerobatic manoeuvres, leaving the crowd captivated. As the aircraft released trails in the colours of the national flag, chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” echoed across the venue.

Group Captain Ajay Dashrathi, leading the Surya Kiran team, extended greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh from the cockpit. Squadron Leader Gaurav Patel, a native of the state, saluted his home with the words “Jai Johar” and “Chhattisgarhiya Sabse Badhiya,” drawing loud cheers from the audience.

Several senior leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam, Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap, and Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary, attended the event along with other cabinet members and MPs.

The hour-long show featured a mix of aerial manoeuvres, helicopter operations, and commando demonstrations. Under Wing Commander A.V. Singh’s command, the One-F-9 and One-F-8 helicopter units carried out low-altitude and rescue drills. Fourteen Garud Commandos rappelled from “Adidev” helicopters hovering close to the ground, while others performed coordinated sky operations simulating combat and rescue missions.

The Surya Kiran team’s nine Hawk Mk-132 aircraft performed formations such as Heart, Diamond, Loop, and Tejas. Each sequence drew applause as spectators recorded the displays on their phones. One highlight was a heart-shaped formation to mark the state’s silver jubilee, followed by a DNA-inspired pattern in the tricolour, symbolising national unity.

Flight Lieutenant Kanwal Sandhu provided live commentary, explaining the precision and training behind each movement. Squadron Leader Patel’s salute added an emotional moment, underscoring the connection between Chhattisgarh and the Indian Air Force.

About Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team

Formed in 1996, Surya Kiran is Asia’s only nine-aircraft formation aerobatic team and one of the few of its kind worldwide. The team flies India’s indigenously built HAL Hawk Mk-132 aircraft and represents the Air Force’s discipline and teamwork.

Comprising 13 pilots, three engineering officers, a commentator, and a medical officer, the team has performed more than 700 shows across India and internationally, including in China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, and the UAE.

Each pilot undergoes rigorous training to perfect close-formation flying, which requires absolute precision and trust. Their performances aim not only to display flying skill but also to inspire young Indians to serve in the armed forces.

The Silver Jubilee air show in Raipur served as a tribute to that spirit, a celebration of courage, unity, and the aspirations of a state and a nation moving forward together.