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HomeCitiesChhattisgarh BJP Leader Burnt Alive In SUV As Sand Mining Dispute Turns Deadly

Chhattisgarh BJP Leader Burnt Alive In SUV As Sand Mining Dispute Turns Deadly

Police said the incident occurred in Naugain village under Sonhat police station limits. Investigators are probing allegations that the vehicle was trapped between trucks before being torched.

Reported By : Ayesha Fatima | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP leader, two others, killed in Chhattisgarh mining dispute.
  • Their Fortuner SUV was trapped and then set ablaze.
  • Long-standing sand mining conflict triggered the deadly violence.
  • Four arrested; families demand CBI probe, investigation ongoing.

A long-running dispute linked to sand mining operations in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district turned deadly late Tuesday night when a Fortuner SUV was allegedly surrounded, set on fire and reduced to ashes, leaving three people dead, including BJP leader and former Janpad Panchayat President Bharat Singh, popularly known as Lalla Singh.

The incident took place in Naugain village under the Sonhat police station limits. According to the victim's family, Bharat Singh had gone to resolve a dispute connected to sand quarry operations when he was allegedly lured into a planned attack.

Police have arrested four people in connection with the case and launched a search for several others. Authorities have registered a case against nine named accused under charges including murder and attempted murder.

Mining Dispute at the Centre of Investigation

Investigators are examining whether a prolonged conflict over sand mining operations triggered the violence.

According to local accounts, the sand quarry contract in the region had been awarded to Bharat Singh's family. The arrangement allegedly sparked a bitter struggle over transportation rights and illegal collections associated with mining activities in areas including Sonhat, Kailashpur, Telimuda, Beliya and Chhingura, reported NDTV. 

Residents claim tensions had been escalating for months between Bharat Singh's group and the family of BJP leader Manoj Tripathi, with disagreements reportedly centred on control over sand movement and financial interests linked to the quarry operations.

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Alleged Ambush Ends in Deadly Blaze

The confrontation reportedly reached a violent climax on Tuesday night.

According to preliminary findings, the Fortuner carrying Bharat Singh and others was allegedly trapped after trucks were positioned in front of and behind the vehicle, leaving no escape route.

Investigators suspect that the SUV was then doused with petrol and set ablaze. Bharat Singh was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle and died in the fire.

Three Dead, One Critically Injured

Two others also lost their lives in the incident.

Virendra Singh succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, while Nagendra Singh, a teacher and cousin of Bharat Singh, was also killed.

Another victim, Mayank Singh, sustained severe injuries to his head and face and remains in critical condition at Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur, according to officials.

Four Arrested, Search Continues

Police have arrested Akshat Tripathi, Vishal Tripathi, Satyaprakash Tripathi and Mannu Tripathi in connection with the case.

Authorities said efforts are underway to trace additional suspects, who are currently absconding.

A case has been filed against nine named accused under multiple serious sections of the law, including charges of murder and attempted murder.

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Family Demands CBI Probe

The victim's family has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the killings, alleging that the attack was carefully orchestrated rather than the result of a sudden altercation.

Family members have also sought stringent action against all those involved in the incident.

The killings have triggered widespread outrage across Koriya district, where security has been tightened and a heavy police presence deployed to prevent any further escalation.

Police Say Investigation Is Ongoing

While allegations of a planned attack have surfaced, police officials said the exact sequence of events leading to the fire remains under investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suresha Chaubey said preliminary inquiries point to a long-standing dispute between the Tripathi and Thakur factions over sand mining activities in the region.

According to Chaubey, members of the Thakur family reached the area between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., after which a confrontation and physical assault took place. During the clash, the Fortuner caught fire. She confirmed that four accused have been arrested, while others remain on the run with their mobile phones switched off.

Before You Go

POLITICAL CRISIS: 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Rebel Amid Ideology Row, Party Issues Notices

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the incident that occurred in Koriya district?

A Fortuner SUV was allegedly surrounded, set on fire, and three people died, including BJP leader Bharat Singh. The incident is linked to a long-running sand mining dispute.

Who were the victims of the deadly incident?

BJP leader Bharat Singh, Virendra Singh, and Nagendra Singh died in the incident. Mayank Singh sustained critical injuries and is hospitalized.

What was the underlying cause of the deadly dispute?

The incident stemmed from a prolonged conflict over sand mining operations. The dispute involved transportation rights and illegal collections associated with a sand quarry contract.

How many people have been arrested in connection with the case?

Police have arrested four individuals: Akshat Tripathi, Vishal Tripathi, Satyaprakash Tripathi, and Mannu Tripathi. A search is underway for several other absconding suspects.

What is the victim's family demanding regarding the incident?

The victim's family has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the killings. They allege the attack was orchestrated and seek stringent action against all involved.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chhattisgarh News BJP
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