Chhattisgarh BJP Leader Burnt Alive In SUV As Sand Mining Dispute Turns Deadly

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leader, two others, killed in Chhattisgarh mining dispute.

Their Fortuner SUV was trapped and then set ablaze.

Long-standing sand mining conflict triggered the deadly violence.

Four arrested; families demand CBI probe, investigation ongoing.

A long-running dispute linked to sand mining operations in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district turned deadly late Tuesday night when a Fortuner SUV was allegedly surrounded, set on fire and reduced to ashes, leaving three people dead, including BJP leader and former Janpad Panchayat President Bharat Singh, popularly known as Lalla Singh.

The incident took place in Naugain village under the Sonhat police station limits. According to the victim's family, Bharat Singh had gone to resolve a dispute connected to sand quarry operations when he was allegedly lured into a planned attack.

Police have arrested four people in connection with the case and launched a search for several others. Authorities have registered a case against nine named accused under charges including murder and attempted murder.

Mining Dispute at the Centre of Investigation

Investigators are examining whether a prolonged conflict over sand mining operations triggered the violence.

According to local accounts, the sand quarry contract in the region had been awarded to Bharat Singh's family. The arrangement allegedly sparked a bitter struggle over transportation rights and illegal collections associated with mining activities in areas including Sonhat, Kailashpur, Telimuda, Beliya and Chhingura, reported NDTV.

Residents claim tensions had been escalating for months between Bharat Singh's group and the family of BJP leader Manoj Tripathi, with disagreements reportedly centred on control over sand movement and financial interests linked to the quarry operations.

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Alleged Ambush Ends in Deadly Blaze

The confrontation reportedly reached a violent climax on Tuesday night.

According to preliminary findings, the Fortuner carrying Bharat Singh and others was allegedly trapped after trucks were positioned in front of and behind the vehicle, leaving no escape route.

Investigators suspect that the SUV was then doused with petrol and set ablaze. Bharat Singh was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle and died in the fire.

Three Dead, One Critically Injured

Two others also lost their lives in the incident.

Virendra Singh succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, while Nagendra Singh, a teacher and cousin of Bharat Singh, was also killed.

Another victim, Mayank Singh, sustained severe injuries to his head and face and remains in critical condition at Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur, according to officials.

Four Arrested, Search Continues

Police have arrested Akshat Tripathi, Vishal Tripathi, Satyaprakash Tripathi and Mannu Tripathi in connection with the case.

Authorities said efforts are underway to trace additional suspects, who are currently absconding.

A case has been filed against nine named accused under multiple serious sections of the law, including charges of murder and attempted murder.

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Family Demands CBI Probe

The victim's family has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the killings, alleging that the attack was carefully orchestrated rather than the result of a sudden altercation.

Family members have also sought stringent action against all those involved in the incident.

The killings have triggered widespread outrage across Koriya district, where security has been tightened and a heavy police presence deployed to prevent any further escalation.

Police Say Investigation Is Ongoing

While allegations of a planned attack have surfaced, police officials said the exact sequence of events leading to the fire remains under investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suresha Chaubey said preliminary inquiries point to a long-standing dispute between the Tripathi and Thakur factions over sand mining activities in the region.

According to Chaubey, members of the Thakur family reached the area between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., after which a confrontation and physical assault took place. During the clash, the Fortuner caught fire. She confirmed that four accused have been arrested, while others remain on the run with their mobile phones switched off.