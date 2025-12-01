Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chhagan Bhujbal Seeks Yeola Voters' Support In Virtual Address From Hospital After Surgery

Chhagan Bhujbal Seeks Yeola Voters' Support In Virtual Address From Hospital After Surgery

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal appealed to citizens to support Mahayuti candidates in the upcoming local body polls. He asked voters to vote on developmental issues.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 12:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal addressed citizens of Yeola virtually  while receiving saline treatment in a hospital, continuing the Mahayuti campaign despite being unable to attend in person. The online interaction came at a crucial stage of the election campaign and drew attention for its unusual yet emotional nature.

In the video message shared on November 30, Bhujbal stated that he had wanted to participate on the ground but was unable to do so due to a recent surgery. He emphasised that his absence was due to medical constraints rather than a lack of public support.

Despite speaking from a hospital bed, he expressed enthusiasm for the campaign and a continued sense of connection with the people. He said he was sharing his thoughts through this medium because he could not meet voters personally.

During his address, Bhujbal highlighted Yeola’s development in recent years. He said the region, once known for its historical identity but often affected by drought, began to see significant improvements after he assumed office in 2004.

Bhujbal noted advancements in roads, irrigation, drinking water, and agricultural reforms, claiming that Yeola’s transformation was the result of strong public support and collective participation. He stated that the progress achieved was not the work of any one individual but of the community as a whole.

Towards the end of his message, Bhujbal appealed to citizens to support Mahayuti candidates in the upcoming election. He said that although he was not physically present, his relationship with the people remained unchanged.

He added that his goal extended beyond elections and focused on ensuring continued development and a better future for Yeola. He also expressed confidence that voters would once again prioritise progress and contribute to the region’s growth.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 12:52 PM (IST)
Maharashtra Mahayuti CHHAGAN BHUJBAL Yeola NCP BJP
