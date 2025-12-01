Chhagan Bhujbal Seeks Yeola Voters' Support In Virtual Address From Hospital After Surgery

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal addressed citizens of Yeola virtually while receiving saline treatment in a hospital, continuing the Mahayuti campaign despite being unable to attend in person. The online interaction came at a crucial stage of the election campaign and drew attention for its unusual yet emotional nature.

In the video message shared on November 30, Bhujbal stated that he had wanted to participate on the ground but was unable to do so due to a recent surgery. He emphasised that his absence was due to medical constraints rather than a lack of public support.

Despite speaking from a hospital bed, he expressed enthusiasm for the campaign and a continued sense of connection with the people. He said he was sharing his thoughts through this medium because he could not meet voters personally.

During his address, Bhujbal highlighted Yeola’s development in recent years. He said the region, once known for its historical identity but often affected by drought, began to see significant improvements after he assumed office in 2004.

Bhujbal noted advancements in roads, irrigation, drinking water, and agricultural reforms, claiming that Yeola’s transformation was the result of strong public support and collective participation. He stated that the progress achieved was not the work of any one individual but of the community as a whole.

नुकतीच शस्त्रक्रिया झालेली असल्याने इच्छा असूनही आज येवल्यामध्ये प्रत्यक्ष उपस्थित राहू शकलो नाही. पण मी नेहमी येवलेकरांच्या सोबतच आहे.



येवलेकरांनी २००४ मध्ये मला पहिल्यांदा संधी दिली आणि मी त्या संधीचं सोनं करण्याचा प्रामाणिक प्रयत्न केला. आजवर हजारो कोटींची कामे घडवून आणत… pic.twitter.com/PFuFwWhU71 — Chhagan Bhujbal (@ChhaganCBhujbal) November 30, 2025

Towards the end of his message, Bhujbal appealed to citizens to support Mahayuti candidates in the upcoming election. He said that although he was not physically present, his relationship with the people remained unchanged.

He added that his goal extended beyond elections and focused on ensuring continued development and a better future for Yeola. He also expressed confidence that voters would once again prioritise progress and contribute to the region’s growth.