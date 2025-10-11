Chennai Power Cut On Oct 13, 2025: Many Areas To Face 5-Hour Outage

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChennai Power Cut On Oct 13, 2025: Many Areas To Face 5-Hour Outage

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Several parts of Chennai are set to experience a planned power cut on Monday, October 13, 2025, as Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) carries out essential maintenance work. Power supply will be suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in multiple localities, including Ambattur, Alamathy, Pallavaram West, and Thirumullaivoyal. 

Chennai Power Shutdown On Oct 13

The blackout is aimed at upgrading infrastructure, inspecting transformers, and ensuring a stable and reliable electricity supply for residents.

  • Ambattur: Cholapuram Main Road, Vivek Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Indra Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Krishnapuram Extension, Manthoppu Area, Hospital Road, Arjuna Nagar, MTH Road.
  • Alamathy: Vanianchathiram, Kanji KamaKodi Nagar, Ramapuram, Kallikuppam, Kannigapuram, Pudhukuppam.
  • Pallavaram West: Chavadi Street, IHFD Colony, GST Road Pallavaram Bus Stand, Ponds Bridge, Arunthathipuram ,ValluvarPettai ,Ranganathan Street, IG Road signal.
  • Thirumullaivoyal: Padmavathy Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Murthy Nagar, Venkateshwara School Street, Vallalar Nagar,Mullai Nagar.

Tips To Manage During A Power Cut

Residents are advised to plan ahead during the outage. Keep essential devices like mobile phones fully charged, use battery-operated lights or lamps, and avoid opening refrigerators unnecessarily to prevent food spoilage. Electrical appliances should be unplugged to avoid damage from sudden power surges when supply resumes. Stay hydrated, especially as Chennai continues to experience warm weather, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 35°C.

Chennai Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai may experience one or two spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in some areas on Monday. Residents should exercise caution and avoid using electrical appliances during lightning events.

The ongoing southwest monsoon remains active over North Tamil Nadu, bringing occasional showers. TANGEDCO urges the public to cooperate and be patient while essential maintenance is carried out to ensure a safer and more reliable power supply in the future.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
Chennai Chennai Power Cut
