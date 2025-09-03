Open Stormwater Pit Claims Woman’s Life In Chennai; Civic Body Blamed

A 42-year-old woman was found dead inside an uncovered silt catch pit early Tuesday in Chennai’s MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam. The deceased woman identified as Deepa, a resident of Kodambakkam, who was found in a pit measuring 2x2 feet. At the time of the incident, the pit reportedly had rainwater following overnight showers.

Deepa, a widow, lived with her daughter Jeniffer and mother Lakshmi, and worked as a domestic help. She was reportedly returning from a nearby shop when the mishap occurred, reported DT Next.

Body Recovered, Pit Sealed

Locals alerted the Choolaimedu police and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS), who recovered the body. Soon after, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) sealed the pit with a concrete lid, as reported by India Today.

However, the civic body later issued a statement claiming that the pit’s dimensions were too small to cause death, suggesting other circumstances might be involved.

Conflicting Versions: Civic Body vs Police

The case has sparked a tussle between the GCC and police over what led to Deepa’s death. While officials admitted the pit was not properly covered, they insisted that a fall alone could not have been fatal, reported The New Indian Express. Police, however, maintained that the wooden plank covering the pit had weakened due to dampness, causing Deepa to slip.

Adding to suspicions, investigators found her hands tied, raising the possibility of foul play.

A case has been registered, and Deepa’s body has been sent for post-mortem at a government hospital. Police said further investigation will determine whether her death was accidental or involved criminal intent.

Meanwhile, residents of MMDA Colony condemned the civic authorities, accusing them of neglecting routine maintenance of stormwater drains and pits. They argued that such carelessness continues to put lives at risk, especially during heavy rains.

