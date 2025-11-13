Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChennai One App Launches 'Re 1 Ticket' Offer For Bus, Metro & Train Travel Via BHIM, Navi UPI

Chennai One App Launches ‘Re 1 Ticket’ Offer For Bus, Metro & Train Travel Via BHIM, Navi UPI

Chennai's CUMTA launched "Chennai One" app offering Re 1 tickets for bus, metro, and suburban trains via BHIM or Navi UPI, starting November 13, 2025.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI) Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has said that 'Chennai One,' the city's own all-in-one daily commute app, is offering commuters the chance to ride bus, metro and suburban trains for just Re 1 when they pay via BHIM Payments App or Navi UPI.

Launching from November 13, 2025, the limited-period "One Rupee Ticket" campaign invites everyone to try fast, cashless public transport, Member Secretary, I Jeyakumar, CUMTA said in an official release.

CUMTA is the government nodal agency for transport in Chennai and Chennai One, the daily commute app was launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin on September 22, 2025.

"Getting the 1 ticket is simple. Open or download Chennai One, choose your travel destination and complete the payment using BHIM Payments App or Navi UPI app to unlock the Re 1 fare," the release said.

The offer applies only to tickets successfully used for travel and cannot be combined with other promotions.

The offer can be availed only once per registered Chennai One account across either bus, metro or suburban train tickets during the duration of the campaign.

Users will receive surprise cashbacks on subsequent transactions during the campaign. Full terms are available in the app, the government authority on metropolitan transport said on November 12.

Further, the top official said that the commute app has struck a chord with the people of Chennai.

In month one, Chennai One crossed 5.5 lakh registered users, 14 lakh journey searches and 8.1 lakh tickets booked.

Commuters appreciated the clean design, the ease of a single QR and the comfort of planning, paying and tracking an entire journey across bus, metro, suburban rail, autos and cabs in one app.

"Designed with commuters in mind, Chennai One aligns with the city's vision of faster, safer and greener mobility for every household in Chennai. Chennai One is transforming how our city moves, and with this Rs 1 fare offer we invite everyone to experience simple, digital- first travel seamlessly across buses, metro and suburban trains. Our goal is to make public transport the natural choice for daily commuting while promoting cashless payments," said Jeyakumar. PTI VGN VGN KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Chennai
