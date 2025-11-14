Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident involving the foundational flight training aircraft.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
An Indian Air Force (IAF) basic trainer aircraft crashed near Tambaram in Chennai on Thursday while on a routine training mission, officials said. The pilot managed to eject from the aircraft in time and is reported to be safe, according to the IAF.

The accident involved a PC-7 Pilatus trainer, a key aircraft used for foundational flight instruction for Air Force cadets. Emergency teams rushed to the site soon after the crash.

In a brief statement, the IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to establish the cause of the accident. Further details, including the extent of damage and the precise location of the crash, have not yet been disclosed.

The Air Force’s PC-7 fleet has been widely relied upon for beginner-level flying training, making today’s incident a matter of close scrutiny for aviation authorities and defence officials.

 

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
Air Force Chennai News
Opinion
