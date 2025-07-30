Chemistry Professor Sentenced To Life For Husband’s Murder After Viral Court Video

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChemistry Professor Sentenced To Life For Husband’s Murder After Viral Court Video

Mamta, representing herself, argued thermal and electric burns are similar, captivating social media. Despite her efforts and viral fame, the court maintained her guilt based on evidence.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 02:15 PM (IST)

Mamta Pathak, a chemistry professor from Chhatarpur, who stood trial for the murder of her husband, Dr Neeraj Pathak, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The Madhya Pradesh High Court upheld the lower court’s verdict, delivering a detailed 97-page judgment that confirmed her conviction.

The case had gained widespread attention online after Mamta chose to represent herself in court, without a lawyer, in a high-profile murder trial that gripped social media.

Neeraj Pathak Murder Case

Dr Neeraj Pathak, a government medical officer, died under suspicious circumstances at his residence in 2021. Although the initial investigation suggested electrocution as the cause of death, inconsistencies in the forensic and post-mortem reports raised red flags.

As the probe deepened, investigators pointed to Mamta Pathak as the prime suspect, citing a long-standing marital dispute. She was eventually arrested and charged with murder in 2022.

Challenging the Verdict, Without a Lawyer

Mamta was found guilty by the district court based on medical reports and other evidence. She was sentenced to life in prison but later granted interim bail to care for her son. During this period, she appealed the verdict at the Jabalpur High Court and insisted on arguing her case.

Confident and composed, Mamta presented scientific arguments in her defence. She claimed that thermal burns and electric burns can appear similar and that only a chemical analysis could conclusively distinguish between the two. Her explanation reportedly left the courtroom stunned.

Internet Sensation 

When asked by the judge whether she was indeed a chemistry professor, Mamta replied affirmatively, a moment that quickly went viral. Her scientific reasoning, calm demeanour under pressure, and refusal to back down even while facing murder charges captivated social media.

Clips from the courtroom were widely shared, sparking debates online about justice, self-representation, and the surprising intersections of science and crime.

Despite her viral fame, the High Court upheld the lower court’s ruling, sentencing her to life imprisonment, bringing an end to a case that had fascinated and divided public opinion.

Input By : Nimisha Srivastava
Published at : 30 Jul 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Chhatarpur Life Sentence MP News Chemistry Professor
