Chaos At Rekha Gupta’s First Public Event After Attack. Man Shouts Slogans, Police Step In

Trouble broke out at Delhi’s Gandhinagar today when Delhi CM Minister Rekha Gupta made first public event since a recent attack at her residence. The incident raised immediate security concerns, putting a spotlight on the heightened precautions surrounding her appearances. It happened when Delhi CM was addressing an event organised by the Association of Wholesale Readymade Garments Dealers in Gandhi Nagar.

According to witnesses, a man at the event began shouting slogans against the Chief Minister after a heated exchange with local traders. Police personnel acted swiftly, escorting the individual out of the venue to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Delhi police have caught 2 separate individuals who were suspected of creating chaos near the venue where an event was attended by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.