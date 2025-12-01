Chandigarh: Man Run Over By Truck In Major Accident; Probe Underway

A young man riding an Activa was killed after being run over by a truck on Manimajra Road in Chandigarh. Despite wearing a helmet, his head was crushed when it came under the vehicle’s rear tyre, leaving him severely injured.

Victim Declared Dead at Hospital

People at the scene rushed him to hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The deceased, identified as Vicky Garg, was a resident of Mauli Jagran. Following the accident, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.

Returning Home from Work

Police said Vicky was on his way home from his shop in Rajiv Colony, Manimajra. Near Peer Baba on Mauli Jagran Road, a truck travelling along the route struck him. His head was pulled under the rear tyre, and the driver failed to brake in time, crushing both his head and helmet.

Family Faces Second Tragedy

According to the police, Vicky was married and is survived by his wife, a two-year-old son and a two-month-old daughter. The family had recently suffered another loss, as Vicky’s father died in an accident a few months ago. He also leaves behind a younger brother.

Police Seize Truck, Search for Driver

The truck has been seized, and police are conducting raids to trace the absconding driver. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.

