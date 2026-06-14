3-Year-Old Cancer Patient Dies After Getting Wrong Injection At AIIMS Bhopal

A three-year-old child receiving treatment for blood cancer at AIIMS Bhopal allegedly died after being injected with formalin instead of the prescribed medicine, leading police to file an FIR against two nursing staff members months after the incident.

The incident took place in December 2025 and surfaced after an internal investigation by the hospital reportedly found that the toxic substance had entered the child’s bloodstream due to negligence during treatment.

The deceased child, identified as Sarthak Yadav from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, had been admitted to the paediatric ward of AIIMS Bhopal on December 15 after his health worsened due to leukaemia.

Nurse Didn't Check Injection

According to findings of the internal probe, the child’s intravenous line became blocked during treatment on December 17. During the procedure, nursing officer Madhubala Sharma allegedly administered a substance from a syringe labelled with the letter “F” without properly checking its contents.

Family members alleged that Sarthak’s father had repeatedly warned hospital staff that the syringe did not contain the prescribed medicine. However, they claimed his concerns were ignored and he was instead asked to remain silent.

Soon after the injection was administered, the child’s condition reportedly deteriorated rapidly. He lost consciousness and was shifted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, where doctors tried to revive him for a long time before declaring him dead at 8:45 am.

The hospital’s inquiry later revealed that the syringe contained formalin, a chemical solution commonly used in laboratories and hospitals for preserving tissue and biopsy samples. Medical experts consider formalin highly toxic and unsuitable for injection into the human body.

The probe also found that another nursing staff member, Anuka Gujarati, had prepared the syringe containing formalin for laboratory purposes. Instead of being stored securely as required under protocol, the syringe was allegedly left near a patient’s bed.

The inquiry committee concluded that formalin entering the child’s bloodstream directly led to his death and held the nursing staff responsible for serious negligence.

Based on the investigation report, Bhopal Police registered a case against the two nursing officials on June 11.

Bagsewania police station SHO Amit Soni said nursing officer Madhubala Sharma has been booked under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence. Police said further investigation in the matter is underway.