JDU Mokama Candidate Anant Singh Arrested In Dularchand Murder Case, Named 'Prime Accused'

Dularchand Yadav, was killed on October 30 during campaigning for the upcoming Bihar elections in Mokama. Patna Police have arrested the JDU candidate in connection with the murder case.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 06:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna Police on Saturday arrested Anant Kumar Singh, the Janata Dal (United) candidate for Mokama, in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj worker Dularchand Yadav, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma said. The arrest comes amid growing concerns surrounding violence in the lead-up to the Bihar assembly elections.

On October 30, violence erupted during campaign activities in Mokama, resulting in the death of 75-year-old Dularchand Yadav, a local Jan Suraaj supporter. Reports indicate that the clash involved stone pelting and gunfire between rival political groups, leaving several injured and escalating tensions throughout the region.

Police Action And Ongoing Investigation

Alongside Singh, police also detained two of his associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. All three are expected to appear before a magistrate as investigations continue.

SSP Sharma told news agency ANI that the investigation revealed that Singh was the main accused in the murder case, following which he was arrested from his residence. 

“On 30 October, there was a clash between two groups of competing candidates. Stones were pelted resulting in injuries. A dead body was recovered after the incident… Based on evidence, eyewitness accounts, and the postmortem report, it appears that the Model Code of Conduct was violated, and it is a serious issue," the police officer said.

"It was found that all this happened in the presence of the candidate, Anant Singh, who is also the main accused in the case. Anant Singh has been arrested. His accomplices, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, have also been arrested with him… All three will be presented before the magistrate, and due investigation will follow,” he added.

He further said that raids have been launched to arrest additional suspects and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is now part of the probe. Charges have been filed under multiple legal sections, targeting members of both groups for alleged misconduct towards police and disruptions to public order.

“Three people have been arrested on murder charges, and raids are being carried out to arrest others. Soon, more arrests will be made. CID has also started investigating the case… Cases have been registered under various sections… People from both groups have been arrested for misbehaving with the police and creating law and order issues… The three accused in the murder have not surrendered. They have been arrested,” Sharma said.

Eyewitnesses React to Swift Arrests

Piyush Priyadarshi, Jan Suraaj Party’s candidate from Mokama, expressed hope that justice would prevail, but pointed out that authorities should have acted sooner.

“This is a good gesture, but it would have been good had they taken action sooner. Today, he was moving around in a convoy of 50 vehicles and even participated in election campaigning. When an FIR was registered against him, he should have been arrested sooner… But better late than never. What is important now is how the police investigate the whole case… It is a relief for his family,” Priyadarshi stated in a conversation with ANI.

In a related move, officials suspended two station house officers (SHOs), including Madhusudan Kumar of Ghoswari and Ravi Ranjan of Bhadaur, for their roles in handling the murder case, as confirmed by the Rural Superintendent of Police for Patna.

Mokama's Reputation and Political Rivalry

Mokama, long known for the dominance of powerful and controversial “bahubalis,” is no stranger to political turmoil. Figures like Anant Kumar Singh, his brother Dilip Singh, and Surajbhan Singh have historically shaped the constituency’s reputation.

With the recent murder, Mokama is again in the spotlight as the upcoming electoral contest intensifies. This year’s race is particularly notable for the rivalry between two “strongmen”: Anant Singh representing Janata Dal (United) and Surajbhan Singh, whose wife Veena Devi is running for the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Both candidates hail from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a confrontation steeped in legacy and heightened by regional volatility.

Mokama will vote in the first phase of Bihar’s assembly elections on November 6, with a second phase scheduled for November 11. The results for the state’s 243-seat assembly will be announced on November 14.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 06:47 AM (IST)
Mokama JDU Jan Suraaj Anant SIngh BIHAR
