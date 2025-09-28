Call Centre Selling Fake Sex Enhancement Pills Busted In Gurugram; 11 Arrested

A call centre allegedly running a racket of selling counterfeit sex enhancement medicines through social media ads was busted in Gurugram, and eleven people, including the owner, have been arrested.

The call centre was being run in Udyog Vihar Phase 5, where women allegedly posed as doctors to convince customers to buy the fake products.

Oil Sprays, Capsules Found At Gurugran Call Centre

According to police, the cybercrime unit acted on a tip-off and raided the basement office on Friday. Seven men and four women were apprehended. The team seized 13 mobile phones, 54 boxes of spurious capsules, and 35 oil sprays.

“During questioning, the accused admitted they sourced the fake drugs from Delhi at Rs 50–Rs 100 per unit and sold them for over Rs 2,000. Employees were paid salaries ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000, along with a 3% commission,” said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (Cyber).

Police added that the mastermind, identified as Piyush, promoted the products through Instagram and Facebook. Once users clicked on the ads and filled out forms, call centre staff contacted them while pretending to be doctors and persuaded them to make online payments.

While the seven male suspects were remanded to judicial custody by a city court, the four women were released on bail after joining the investigation.