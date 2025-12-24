Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Street Ends In Red Before Christmas, Sensex Over 100 Points Down, Nifty Below 26,150

Dalal Street Ends In Red Before Christmas, Sensex Over 100 Points Down, Nifty Below 26,150

Notably, both benchmarks started the day amidst high volatility, slipping initially to pick up later as trading progressed.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 03:33 PM (IST)

The Indian stock markets closed on a weak note on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex settled for the day a little over 85,400, crashing more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 ended trading below 26,150, dipping close to 50 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, Trent, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, PowerGrid, and M&M stood among the gainers. Meanwhile, IndiGo, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, HUL, and Reliance closed among the laggards.

Dalal Street will be taking a short break from trading on Thursday, as markets celebrate Christmas. Notably, both benchmarks started the day amidst high volatility, slipping initially to pick up later as trading progressed. This rally was supported by firm global cues and sustained buying interest from domestic institutional investors, even as broader sentiment remained cautious. In early trade, the  Sensex advanced 115.80 points to 85,640.64, while the  Nifty climbed 40.70 points to 26,217.85.

However, the indices pared their gains and ended the session in red. As the year draws to a close, market participants appear to be positioning for a phase of consolidation with a positive bias, supported by strong domestic macroeconomic indicators and expectations of healthy earnings growth in the third and fourth quarters of FY26, as well as FY27, analysts said.

“The sustained domestic inflows and consistent DII buying will impart resilience to the market. However, since FIIs may sell into rallies, a sharp breakout is unlikely,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited.

Vijayakumar also highlighted the Reserve Bank of India’s latest liquidity measures, noting that the central bank’s decision to conduct additional open market operations (OMOs) worth Rs 2 lakh crore is expected to significantly improve system liquidity and ease bond yields. This, in turn, is positive for credit growth and banking stocks, he added.

In the previous session, snapping a two-day winning streak, the Sensex had slipped 42.64 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 85,524.84, while the Nifty ended marginally higher by 4.75 points or 0.02 per cent at 26,177.15.

Also read

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 24 Dec 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Share Market Christmas Nifty December 25 Trading Holiday

Before You Go

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Unnao Rape Survivor Stopped From Addressing Press, Mother Manhandled
Unnao Rape Survivor Stopped From Addressing Press, Mother Manhandled
World
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
World
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage
BMC Election 2026: Muslim Voter Influence Could Tilt Battle Between Thackeray Alliance and Mahayuti
BMC Polls: Uddhav-Raj Alliance Calculated Move or Risky Gamble Amid Mahayuti’s Stronghold?
UP Politics: BJP’s 40 Brahmin MLAs Hold Key Meeting in Lucknow, Sparks Buzz Ahead of 2027 Polls
BMC Election 2026: Thackeray Cousins Uddhav-Raj Together at Balasaheb Memorial
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget