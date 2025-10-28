Explorer
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
The bus was provided by a third party to the airlines, and it caught fire at Bay 32, as per initial information.
A bus caught fire at Terminal 3 of the Delhi Airport on Tuesday. No passengers were on board at the time of the incident.
The bus was provided by a third party to the airlines, and it caught fire at Bay 32, as per initial information. The bus provided services for ground handling to Air India and others.
Follow Cities News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Two Dead, Many Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Jaipur
Cities
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Impact Amid Heavy Rain Alert
World
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Fainted In Dressing Room After IND vs AUS ODI Injury: Report
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement