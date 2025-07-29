Bus Carrying Kanwariyas Collides With Truck In Jharkhand’s Deoghar; 5 Dead

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBus Carrying Kanwariyas Collides With Truck In Jharkhand’s Deoghar; 5 Dead

A bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a truck in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, killing at least 18 people and injuring several others. The crash occurred early Tuesday near the Jamuniya forest area.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 10:38 AM (IST)

A devastating road accident took place on Tuesday when a bus carrying Kanwariyas participating in the annual Kanwar Yatra — collided head-on with a truck transporting gas cylinders in the Deoghar district of Jharkhand. The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. near the Jamuniya forest, under the jurisdiction of Mohanpur police station.

Initial reports painted a grim picture. According to Inspector General (Dumka Zone) Shailendra Kumar Sinha, the 32-seater bus was traveling with pilgrims when the violent collision took place. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Nishikant Dube Posted On X

While official figures are still being confirmed, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey stated that 18 people lost their lives in the incident. “In my Lok Sabha constituency of Deoghar, during the Kanwar Yatra in the holy month of Shravan, 18 devotees were killed in a tragic accident involving a bus and a truck,” he said in a somber message.

However, the numbers reported by local police vary. Traffic Deputy SP Laxman Prasad confirmed at least nine deaths, adding that several others sustained critical injuries and were swiftly transported to nearby medical facilities.

As news of the crash spread, locals rushed to assist. Authorities at the Mohanpur Police Station, led by Station In-charge Priya Ranjan, were among the first responders. Working in coordination with the Mohanpur Block Development Officer, emergency teams mobilized ambulances to transfer the injured to the Mohanpur Community Health Centre (CHC). From there, the critically wounded were referred to Deoghar Sadar Hospital for advanced treatment.

The identities of the deceased have yet to be confirmed, and their bodies have been taken to the same hospital for post-mortem procedures. Eyewitnesses on the scene described the aftermath as harrowing, with over 20 devotees reportedly seriously injured.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 10:38 AM (IST)
Nishikant Dubey Bus Truck Collision Deoghar Accident Kanwar Yatra 2025 Kanwariya Bus Accident Jharkhand Road Accident Jamuniya Forest Crash
