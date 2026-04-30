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HomeCitiesGas Leak At Pune Chemical Unit Leaves 24 Breathless, Children Among Affected

Gas Leak At Pune Chemical Unit Leaves 24 Breathless, Children Among Affected

Acting swiftly, around 30 firefighters wearing breathing apparatus (BA sets) brought the situation under control.

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chemical gas leak at Pune plant caused breathing difficulties for 24.
  • Rescue workers and six children among those hospitalized.
  • Firefighters contained leak; residents evacuated overnight.
  • Police investigate potential factory negligence following incident.

Pune: A late-night gas leak at a chemical company in Pune’s Gangadham Chowk area triggered panic after fumes spread across nearby localities. According to initial reports, the leak originated from a storage tank inside the facility, affecting at least 24 people who complained of breathing difficulties. Several of them were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

During the rescue operation, a fire department officer and a personnel member also fell ill and had to be hospitalised. Acting swiftly, around 30 firefighters wearing breathing apparatus (BA sets) brought the situation under control. Officials said the leak has now been contained, and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Bengal Voting Shatters Records; 92.6% In Phase 2, Overall 92.9%, Highest Since Independence

Many Residents Rushed Outside

The incident created a tense atmosphere in the Kondhwa area, with many residents choosing to stay outside their homes through the night due to fear of exposure. Among those affected were six children, though authorities have said that all patients are now stable and showing signs of recovery.

Locals have alleged negligence on the part of the factory management, claiming that adequate safety measures were not in place, putting lives at risk. Police have initiated a probe into the incident, and further action is expected based on the findings.

All the affected individuals have been admitted to Sassoon Hospital for treatment, as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

Also Read: 'No One Is Speaking': Axis My India Holds Back Bengal Exit Poll Data, May Skip Forecast 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Pune's Gangadham Chowk area?

A late-night gas leak occurred at a chemical company, causing fumes to spread and affecting nearby residents. The leak originated from a storage tank.

How many people were affected by the gas leak?

At least 24 people, including six children, complained of breathing difficulties. Two rescue personnel also fell ill and were hospitalized. All patients are reported to be stable.

What was the response to the gas leak incident?

Around 30 firefighters used breathing apparatus to control the situation. The leak has been contained, and an investigation is underway.

Where were the affected individuals taken for treatment?

All affected individuals were admitted to Sassoon Hospital for treatment. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

Published at : 30 Apr 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Maharashtra' Pune News Pune Chemical Gas Leak
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