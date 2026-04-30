Gas Leak At Pune Chemical Unit Leaves 24 Breathless, Children Among Affected

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chemical gas leak at Pune plant caused breathing difficulties for 24.

Rescue workers and six children among those hospitalized.

Firefighters contained leak; residents evacuated overnight.

Police investigate potential factory negligence following incident.

Pune: A late-night gas leak at a chemical company in Pune’s Gangadham Chowk area triggered panic after fumes spread across nearby localities. According to initial reports, the leak originated from a storage tank inside the facility, affecting at least 24 people who complained of breathing difficulties. Several of them were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

During the rescue operation, a fire department officer and a personnel member also fell ill and had to be hospitalised. Acting swiftly, around 30 firefighters wearing breathing apparatus (BA sets) brought the situation under control. Officials said the leak has now been contained, and further investigation is underway.

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Many Residents Rushed Outside

The incident created a tense atmosphere in the Kondhwa area, with many residents choosing to stay outside their homes through the night due to fear of exposure. Among those affected were six children, though authorities have said that all patients are now stable and showing signs of recovery.

Locals have alleged negligence on the part of the factory management, claiming that adequate safety measures were not in place, putting lives at risk. Police have initiated a probe into the incident, and further action is expected based on the findings.

All the affected individuals have been admitted to Sassoon Hospital for treatment, as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

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