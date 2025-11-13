Setback For BS Yediyurappa: Karnataka HC Refuses To Quash Pocso Case

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSetback For BS Yediyurappa: Karnataka HC Refuses To Quash Pocso Case

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 05:38 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Karnataka High Court has upheld the trial court’s order taking cognisance and issuing summons to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Trial to Continue, Exemptions Permitted

While allowing the trial to proceed, the High Court directed the lower court not to insist on Yediyurappa’s personal appearance unless it is deemed necessary at any stage. It also stated that any applications for exemption filed on his behalf should be considered, except in instances where his presence is essential for the proceedings.

Trial Court to Rely Solely on Evidence

The High Court clarified that the trial court must adjudicate the case strictly based on the evidence presented during the trial and not be influenced by any observations made in the High Court’s earlier orders on the petitions.

Petitioners Free to Seek Discharge

It further noted that the petitioners are at liberty to file all permissible applications before the trial court, including a plea for discharge. With these directions, the High Court disposed of the petitions.

Case Background

The case stems from a complaint filed by the mother of a minor girl, who alleged that Yediyurappa molested her daughter during a meeting at his Bengaluru residence on February 2, 2024.

The woman and her daughter had visited the former Chief Minister to seek help in securing justice in a previous sexual assault case involving the girl and to discuss other related issues. The complainant later passed away due to health complications.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 05:38 PM (IST)
Opinion
